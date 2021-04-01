 Skip to main content
Report: Bill Moos under 'initial consideration' to become Pac-12 Commissioner
ATHLETICS

Report: Bill Moos under 'initial consideration' to become Pac-12 Commissioner

Bill Moos

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos is reportedly under "initial consideration" to become the Pac-12 Commissioner.

 RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD

A full house on the Pick Six Podcast as Tom Shatel, Sam McKewon, Abby Barmore, Evan Bland and Dirk Chatelain dish on what to expect from Nebraska spring football. The crew also gets into the early success for Husker baseball and discusses why several high profile Omaha athletes are leaving the state for college.

LINCOLN — Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos could be among the candidates for the Pac-12 Commissioner job.

The San Jose Mercury News reported Thursday that Moos is one of many names under "initial consideration" to succeed Larry Scott, who is stepping down from the role. Moos, a former Washington State football player, was A.D. at Oregon and Washington State and is generally considered one of the experts in the league over the last quarter century.

Moos' consideration is preliminary. The Mercury News said none of the names mentioned could be considered finalists, and it also reported that the search process could go well into May. One of the top candidates, Gloria Nevarez, is the commissioner of the West Coast Conference.

Moos' contract goes through the 2022 football season, and he has repeatedly told reporters he intends to fulfill it. He still maintains a home out west, however, on a ranch, and has worked from the locale at times during the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos: Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos

