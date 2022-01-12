Report: Trev Alberts considering change in Nebraska's multimedia rights management

LINCOLN — Less than a year after former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos took the school’s multimedia rights operation in-house, new NU A.D. Trev Alberts will consider dismantling it and having an outside media organization handle the operation, according to the Sports Business Journal.

SBJ reported Wednesday that Alberts has already heard proposals from agencies that handle multimedia rights for schools. NU walked away from a $13 million contract from Learfield (formerly Learfield IMG College) last year to create its own in-house operation led by Senior Deputy AD Garrett Klassy.

At the time, Moos and Klassy touted the operation as an opportunity for NU to maximize its opportunities and bring a sales department in-house. Huskers Radio Network lists four full-time employees and an intern. Husker Athletic Partners is another team that works with the network. The broadcast team and content for sporting events — and the flagship show Sports Nightly — did not experience many significant changes, but the show had a new set and a shorter running time.