Sam Haiby scores 16 points as three Huskers in double figures in Nebraska win over Rutgers

LINCOLN — Sam Haiby led three Huskers in double figures with 16 points as the Nebraska women edged Rutgers 53-50 Sunday afternoon.

Nebraska (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) trailed 44-40 early in the fourth quarter before Ashley Scoggin hit a 3-pointer and Haiby scored the next six points for a 49-44 lead.

Rutgers (5-3, 1-3) pulled to within 51-50 with 1:38 left, but the Scarlet Knights weren't able to regain the lead as they missed their next three field goal attempts.

Scoggin hit two free throws with 11 seconds left, and Rutgers missed a 3-point try in the final seconds.

Scoggin and Isabelle Bourne added 11 points each. Bourne also grabbed 12 rebounds as the Huskers held a 47-34 rebounding edge.

Nebraska will play at Michigan on Thursday at 5 p.m.