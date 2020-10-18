Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 18

Dropped out: Auburn, Tennessee, UCF and Louisiana-Lafayette, all of whom lost. UCF lost directly to Memphis.

Notes:

>>Alabama becomes the new No. 1 after its 41-24 win over Georgia. That impressive win, coupled with the win over Texas A&M and the offensive performance in its first four games, is enough for me to give the nod to the Crimson Tide over Clemson, which is a very close No. 2.

>>The top ten is still pretty anemic. It’s getting increasingly hard to sit on Oklahoma State’s handful of games. Ohio State and Penn State open this week; that’ll help. USC may not stick in the top ten based on what happens this following weekend of games.

>>Coastal Carolina nearly made my top 25. Weird thing to write, but it’s almost true. They’re at 26.

>>Again: Once the Big Ten and Mountain West, which also starts next week, start posting performances, it’ll be easier to rank them.

>>Now you know why the SEC doesn’t like playing too many conference games. Every SEC team not named Alabama already has a loss! Six have two losses!

