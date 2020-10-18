Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Oct. 18

My Top 25 poll for the week:
1 Alabama
2 Clemson
3 Georgia
4 Ohio State
5 Notre Dame
6 Penn State
7 Florida
8 Oklahoma State
9 USC
10 Miami
11 Texas A&M
12 Wisconsin
13 North Carolina
14 BYU
15 Oregon
16 Minnesota
17 Cincinnati
18 Kansas State
19 Iowa State
20 SMU
21 Tulsa
22 Virginia Tech
23 Marshall
24 Michigan
25 Memphis
New to the poll: Virginia Tech, Marshall and Memphis, all of which won games, and Michigan, which begins its season this week.
Dropped out: Auburn, Tennessee, UCF and Louisiana-Lafayette, all of whom lost. UCF lost directly to Memphis.
Notes:
>>Alabama becomes the new No. 1 after its 41-24 win over Georgia. That impressive win, coupled with the win over Texas A&M and the offensive performance in its first four games, is enough for me to give the nod to the Crimson Tide over Clemson, which is a very close No. 2.
>>The top ten is still pretty anemic. It’s getting increasingly hard to sit on Oklahoma State’s handful of games. Ohio State and Penn State open this week; that’ll help. USC may not stick in the top ten based on what happens this following weekend of games.
>>Coastal Carolina nearly made my top 25. Weird thing to write, but it’s almost true. They’re at 26.
>>Again: Once the Big Ten and Mountain West, which also starts next week, start posting performances, it’ll be easier to rank them.
>>Now you know why the SEC doesn’t like playing too many conference games. Every SEC team not named Alabama already has a loss! Six have two losses!
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.