Sam McKewon's AP Top Ballot, Oct. 4
Sam McKewon's AP Top Ballot, Oct. 4

Jack Coan

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan. 

 Sam McKewon

My Top 25 poll for the week:

1 Alabama

2 Georgia

3 Ohio State

4 Clemson

5 Miami

6 Florida

7 Tennessee

8 Notre Dame  

9 Wisconsin  

10 USC

11 Penn State

12 Oklahoma State

13 BYU

14 North Carolina

15 Oregon

16 Minnesota

17 Cincinnati

18 Auburn

19 Kansas State

20 Tulsa

21 UCF

22 Louisiana

23 Iowa State

24 SMU

25 Air Force

>>Ohio State dropped from No. 1 to No. 3, in accordance with the quality of performance by Alabama and Georgia over the weekend and OSU’s lack of data points until Oct. 24. It’s possible OSU will drop, or rise, depending on what happens before the Buckeyes play Nebraska.

>>Wisconsin is No. 9 in my poll this week but may drop depending on the status of Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan who, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, has a foot injury. If Coan is sidelined and UW has to break in a new quarterback, the Badgers may drop several spots.

>>I typically do not favor Group of 5 teams in my poll – it’s very rare – but the lack of data points for Power Five teams helps G5 programs. Plus, teams you’d typically find in a Top 25 – Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU – are not in my poll because their wins aren’t as good, in my estimation, as Tulsa’s win at UCF, or SMU’s 4-0 start, or BYU’s dominant start to the season, or Air Force, playing its first game, hammering Navy by 33. I could rank Iowa and Michigan – teams I do not anticipate being among the top 25 in the country – to spite the G5, but it’d be inaccurate to my predictions for those Big Ten teams.

>>Do I expect some of these P5 stalwarts to be back in the poll? Sure.  Oklahoma and LSU look closer than Texas and A&M do.

>>Louisiana’s win over Iowa State looks pretty terrific now. A game designed to benefit the Cyclones has put the Ragin Cajuns in a good spot to stay in the top 25 for awhile if they keep winning.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

