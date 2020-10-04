Sam McKewon's AP Top Ballot, Oct. 4

>>Wisconsin is No. 9 in my poll this week but may drop depending on the status of Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan who, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, has a foot injury. If Coan is sidelined and UW has to break in a new quarterback, the Badgers may drop several spots.

>>I typically do not favor Group of 5 teams in my poll – it’s very rare – but the lack of data points for Power Five teams helps G5 programs. Plus, teams you’d typically find in a Top 25 – Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU – are not in my poll because their wins aren’t as good, in my estimation, as Tulsa’s win at UCF, or SMU’s 4-0 start, or BYU’s dominant start to the season, or Air Force, playing its first game, hammering Navy by 33. I could rank Iowa and Michigan – teams I do not anticipate being among the top 25 in the country – to spite the G5, but it’d be inaccurate to my predictions for those Big Ten teams.

>>Do I expect some of these P5 stalwarts to be back in the poll? Sure. Oklahoma and LSU look closer than Texas and A&M do.

>>Louisiana’s win over Iowa State looks pretty terrific now. A game designed to benefit the Cyclones has put the Ragin Cajuns in a good spot to stay in the top 25 for awhile if they keep winning.

