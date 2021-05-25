Scott Frost and Bill Moos headline return of Big Red Blitz this summer

Nebraska's Big Red Blitz is set to return June 16, with Husker coaches and staff traveling across the state.

Athletic Director Bill Moos, football coach Scott Frost, members of the football coaching staff and other Nebraska head coaches will visit 20 cities and towns to meet and greet Husker fans.

The first edition of the Big Red Blitz took place 2019, and last year’s was not held because of the COVID pandemic.

“It has been far too long since we have been able to travel the state for an event like the Big Red Blitz,” Moos said. “Our coaches and staff look forward to this exciting opportunity to visit all parts of the state and spend time with our great fans. It is memorable to visit various towns and see the pride our people have in their hometowns, the state of Nebraska and the Huskers.”

The Big Red Blitz is scheduled to include 10 groups of coaches and staff, with each group will make its first stop for a mid-day event, followed by a late afternoon event at its second town. All events will be free to the public.