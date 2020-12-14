Scott Frost and Huskers talk second-half swoons, quarterbacks, Signing Day and Rutgers

Nebraska's offense has struggled in the second halves of games all season. Against Minnesota, the Huskers mustered just a field goal. At Iowa, one touchdown. At Northwestern, zero points.

Why?

"I don't know the answer to that," coach Scott Frost said during Monday's press conference. "We're diving into that, too. I don't remember that being an issue until this year. We've been doing pretty well, actually, on the first drives of the second half. Then things sputter."

This is true. The Huskers scored a touchdown at Iowa and Purdue on their first drives of the second half. Against Minnesota, the Huskers drove deep into Gopher territory before Connor Culp missed a field goal.

Frost said he doesn't believe it's an issue with strength and conditioning or focus.

Aren't second halves more about coaching adjustments made at halftime? Frost said "there's something to that" but noted that some halftime adjustments are made well before halftime, after an opening drive or two in the first half.