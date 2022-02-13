Shatel: Beer at Nebraska sporting events? Husker fans can handle it

I know this from attending Creighton basketball and UNO hockey and basketball games over the years.

Nebraska fans are no different from the fans who attend these games. In fact, they are the same people.

Nebraskans.

They love their sports and they love to socialize. Hang out. Have a beer or two. It makes the experience more enjoyable.

And now that option is available at the College World Series. You figured the NCAA would have shut down the event before it ever sold one drop.

But the NCAA saw the party it created outside the stadium with the move downtown. It figured it better give fans another reason to come inside.

The beer fits right in. The only problem at last year’s CWS was they ran out of maroon shirts.

It will be fine. And my friend Kevin Thompson agrees. Thompson, an Omaha banker, is a longtime local super fan. He attends Nebraska football, Creighton basketball and UNO hockey games. And he’s a lifelong CWS ticket holder.

“I’ve been going to Creighton games for 40 years, and they’ve always sold beer,” Thompson said.