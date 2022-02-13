Shatel: Beer at Nebraska sporting events? Husker fans can handle it

Over the years it’s been my observation that the difference between Tom Osborne and Bob Devaney extended to Nebraskans.
Many of them aspire to be like Osborne. But the reality is they are more like Devaney.
They like to work hard. And play hard.
That’s why I believe the presence of beer and alcohol at Husker sporting events will be a natural thing. Not a big deal.
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents gave the green light on Friday, on a 7-0 vote. Gentlemen, start your beer taps.
NU President Ted Carter immediately threw up the caution flag. This won’t happen soon, Carter said.
A measured approach is the right approach. There’s no hurry. Nebraska will do it right.
But for the first time, alcohol at Husker games is not a matter of if, but when.
The list of Power Five schools that sell alcohol at football and basketball games keeps growing. Eight schools in the image-conscious Big Ten sell alcohol, including Ohio State and Iowa.
Everyone else doing it isn’t a reason to start selling beer. But when it comes to trends in revenue and attendance, schools pay attention.
Pouring suds won’t make schools rich. LSU raked in over $2 million in alcohol sales for the 2019 football season. But research shows most schools make between $1-1.5 million per season after splitting with the beer companies and other expenses.
NU, a member of the Big Ten $50 million club, doesn’t need the beer money. And Husker fans won’t go to games just to get a drink.
It will always be about football. And winning.
But the extra revenue and the boost to the “fan experience” can’t hurt. And the timing seems right.
The Big Ten helped there.
The league gave the regents and NU officials a reason to ponder the issue. Nebraska will host the Big Ten wrestling tournament next month at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Big Ten sells beer.
The regents needed to approve turning on the taps for the event. While the topic is on the table, well, why not expand the vote to NU purposes?
Big Ten wrestling will provide the perfect case study. How was crowd behavior? Was extra security needed? How much was sold?
If it’s like most events, the focus will be on what the best wrestlers in the country are doing on the mat.
Then what? Here’s a blueprint:
NU should start at Haymarket Park, at Nebraska baseball games. Maybe toward the end of this season. If not, then 2023.
Next, move to PBA.
Finally, Memorial Stadium.
The latter move will take some time. And should.
Haymarket and Pinnacle are modern facilities with wide concourses and accessible bathrooms. Then there’s Memorial Stadium.
Things get pretty tight inside the old stadium, which turns 99 in April. Now add a long beer line.
I’m told things went well at the Garth Brooks concert last August. Still, it might make sense to wait until NU decides on a renovation plan for Memorial Stadium.
Meanwhile, Husker fans have eased into it at baseball and basketball games.
When they find room, I see a Husker restaurant or club in the works. Where fans can gather, eat and drink and watch the game on TV.
Hey, it’s how we do things now. And those in-stadium clubs are always full. However it happens, my prediction is that Husker fans will handle it.
I know this from attending Creighton basketball and UNO hockey and basketball games over the years.
Nebraska fans are no different from the fans who attend these games. In fact, they are the same people.
Nebraskans.
They love their sports and they love to socialize. Hang out. Have a beer or two. It makes the experience more enjoyable.
And now that option is available at the College World Series. You figured the NCAA would have shut down the event before it ever sold one drop.
But the NCAA saw the party it created outside the stadium with the move downtown. It figured it better give fans another reason to come inside.
The beer fits right in. The only problem at last year’s CWS was they ran out of maroon shirts.
It will be fine. And my friend Kevin Thompson agrees. Thompson, an Omaha banker, is a longtime local super fan. He attends Nebraska football, Creighton basketball and UNO hockey games. And he’s a lifelong CWS ticket holder.
“I’ve been going to Creighton games for 40 years, and they’ve always sold beer,” Thompson said.
“I have yet to see any type of major incident, with fans and fans, or fans and officials or coaches due to excess drinking. The thing about basketball is, there’s no tailgating. Most people show up at the game and have a couple of drinks.”
Football, he says, could be different. But Thompson thinks, as I do, that Husker fans will police the conduct themselves.
“They probably will have to pay attention at football games because people do tailgate prior to the game,” Thompson said. “You may have a good security presence.
“But Nebraska fans have a long history of going down there and getting along with fans. It’s not like the NFL, where those fans seem to really despise each other. It’s a different crowd than the Husker football crowd.”
Will there be a loudmouth who can’t handle it? Of course. Again, Husker fans will police it. Or security will.
Nebraska fans are there to watch football, focus on the game. Use the three-to-four-hour window as a break between tailgate and O Street.
And now maybe the guy who sneaks in the bottle will be standing in the beer line.
I know Osborne won’t be happy with this. He’s long warned of the dangers of fueling fans with alcohol.
He knows many are already fueled by the time they enter the stadium to put on their headsets and call plays and yell at the special teams coach.
Will more access to beer spell trouble?
No. I think it will work, in large part because of the example Osborne has set over the years. There is a standard. A certain decorum is expected. There is a Nebraska Way.
Sounds like a name for an IPA.