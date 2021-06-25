Shatel: Bill Moos' tenure was short, but memorable. Now, Nebraska must look to the future

What changed? I’m not sure anything.

Moos, 70, had every right to want to finish out his contract. But athletic staffers had seen less and less of Moos, at games, practices, around the office.

Moos said he had spent more time on his Montana ranch last year, but it was due to the pandemic.

If you’re President Ted Carter and Chancellor Ronnie Green, what do you do with a 70-year-old A.D. whose work is all but done and is not as visible as he was? And one who has publicly said he’s got two years left.

And: At an important time when college athletics morphs into the future every day, and with a football program that could need important evaluation and decisions in the coming years.

You go to the athletic director and, like any employee who is nearing retirement, talk about moving up the timetable.

That’s how I’m reading this development. NU knew it was going to have to move forward at athletic director. Why wait?

Did it have to be June 30? Couldn’t Moos have gone one more year while NU conducted a lengthy search?

The urgency of this move tells me that Nebraska’s brain trust has someone identified or ready to go. There can’t be a long search.