Shatel: Bill Moos' tenure was short, but memorable. Now, Nebraska must look to the future

He rode in like a character from the West. Bill Moos was the new sheriff in town. The hired gun sent in to clean things up.
He then delivered the goods.
Scott Frost. Fred Hoiberg. Will Bolt. The legacy is still to be written, but at the time of each hire, these were considered home runs. Unbelievable work by one athletic director.
If Frost and Hoiberg win as expected, Moos’ legacy will be an all-timer. But he’ll watch from his ranch porch like the rest of us to see how it shakes out.
Now throw in a restructured athletic department and $180 million in facility upgrades, including the future football palace. Raised during a financially-strapped pandemic.
What’s left, anyway?
“My business is finished,” Moos told The World-Herald on Friday, the day his resignation was announced. “I’m proud of it.”
In the past several months, Moos had said he wanted to finish out his contract, which ended at the end of 2022.
On Friday, he said, “Do I have to stick around for 18 months just to have a front row seat?”
When I first heard of this on Friday morning, my initial thought was, “More Husker drama. Now what?”
What changed? I’m not sure anything.
Moos, 70, had every right to want to finish out his contract. But athletic staffers had seen less and less of Moos, at games, practices, around the office.
Moos said he had spent more time on his Montana ranch last year, but it was due to the pandemic.
If you’re President Ted Carter and Chancellor Ronnie Green, what do you do with a 70-year-old A.D. whose work is all but done and is not as visible as he was? And one who has publicly said he’s got two years left.
And: At an important time when college athletics morphs into the future every day, and with a football program that could need important evaluation and decisions in the coming years.
You go to the athletic director and, like any employee who is nearing retirement, talk about moving up the timetable.
That’s how I’m reading this development. NU knew it was going to have to move forward at athletic director. Why wait?
Did it have to be June 30? Couldn’t Moos have gone one more year while NU conducted a lengthy search?
The urgency of this move tells me that Nebraska’s brain trust has someone identified or ready to go. There can’t be a long search.
I won’t recommend a name. But I know the direction that is needed here.
Nebraska needs to look forward. Not backward.
The Husker athletics brand needs updating. The world is changing. Change with it. Even better, get ahead of the curve.
NU, under Moos and associate athletic director Garrett Klassy, have done an inspired job preparing for the Name, Image and Likeness launch.
The department’s philosophy: show recruits that NU is a place where they can build that brand and, with a passionate Husker fan base, maximize their earning potential. Terrific idea.
That's a good start.
Think young. Think cutting edge. Honor the past but keep an eye on the future.
An example: The sellout streak. It’s nice. But who cares? It doesn’t win games. It doesn’t bring recruits. Fans on social media bring recruits.
Oklahoma and Alabama and Ohio State wouldn’t care about a sellout streak. They’re more concerned about the winning that keeps the fans coming.
That's Frost's job. But with this hire, NU can jump ahead of the pack by focusing on re-modeling Memorial Stadium with new fan areas and amenities that will keep the old fans coming and attract new ones.
Like students. Get them back. That’s the future.
Ahead, not behind. Put the past where it belongs: in the trophy cases.
This is a ticklish area. I’m all for tradition. Like keeping the Black Friday game. Things that make sense for promoting Nebraska football.
But I also feel at times NU folks feel pressure to prop up that past, whether it’s veteran Husker folks in the athletic department who have done it the same way forever or the boosters and regents politics that surround Nebraska football.
A former NU athletic officer told me long ago that Nebraska didn’t do nearly enough to hire smart young Nebraskans and groom them to one day lead the department. Well, do that.
The Husker Way could use some revamping. The NU brand is still strong, but it feeds off winning. And that will take a forward-thinking approach.
This is a very big hire in putting all that in motion.
Who? Diversity should be strongly considered. A woman athletic director? Yes. Minority? Absolutely.
I’m intrigued by Ed Stewart, the former NU All-America linebacker who is Executive Associate Commissioner for football in the Big 12. He’s been an administrator for almost two decades. The Chicago native has a no-nonsense attitude and he would have immediate respect around the department.
Football is a huge part of this job, always will be. But Matt Davison isn’t ready. And NU football isn’t a buddy movie. Frost needs time, but also objective evaluation.
When he was hired at UNO, I thought Trev Alberts would last two years. Then I thought Alberts was being groomed for NU, but now I honestly think Alberts is comfortable with his massive UNO legacy. I think he'll retire one day at UNO. But Alberts keeps proving me wrong.
Klassy? Also intriguing, but does the Moos connection help or hurt? John Cook? He’s got the job he wants — unless it’s to be a “coach’s coach” for the athletic department. He loves coaching too much. And some of the best recruits he’s ever had.
Would Jamie Pollard leave Iowa State, right before football coach Matt Campbell leads the school’s biggest season ever?
Pollard would be a home run hire. He’s a Barry Alvarez guy, but he didn’t show interest in the Wisconsin job. Was it because Alvarez already had his pick made?
I had never considered the name Tim Clare until Sam McKewon brought up the name of the long-time regent with deep NU football passion and connections. Consider me intrigued.
It doesn’t have to be a Husker. It doesn’t have to be an outsider. It just has to be the right person for this unique time.
Just like Moos.
He made the right moves, had the magic touch, at a time when confidence and swagger and belief were at all-time lows at NU. His positive outlook and toughness helped the program get through a pandemic.
When they cut the ribbon on the new football building, and if and when Frost and Hoiberg transform Big Red, a new athletic director will enjoy the spoils.
And perhaps it won’t be until then that we’ll know just how brilliant Moos was in his short time here.
You don’t always get to pick your exit. But Moos should leave here knowing he left the place better than he found it. And that’s a legacy.
Happy Trails, Cowboy.
