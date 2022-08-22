Shatel: Nebraska playing volleyball in Memorial Stadium? Maybe someday

First downs and second guesses:

Dream Big. John Cook professes it. His volleyball teams do it. So do Nebraska volleyball fans.

How big?

Hmmm. What about a Nebraska volleyball game in Memorial Stadium?

This came up last week after my column on Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield saying he wants to break the Nebraska-Creighton record for regular-season volleyball crowd.

Both NU and CU are all-in to up their record (14,000) this year. And Cook said he would play a match in Pinnacle Bank Arena to break or set the record if necessary.

Then the fans/readers chimed into my email box. They said: If you want to put the record out of reach, play a match in Memorial Stadium.

I saw Cook after Saturday's Red-White scrimmage, and told him the fans' idea, he smiled.

“I don’t know who would want to play us there," he said. "If we want to get to that point, we have to play at PBA (first).”

A Big Ten team would probably not agree. But what if Creighton, coached by Lincoln native Kirsten Bernthal-Booth, agreed? Or another nonconference opponent?

“We’ve talked about it,” Cook said. “In the past I’ve brought it up and we’ve talked about it with Tom (Osborne) and Steve Pederson before that.

“But when would you do it? During the fall, that would be really hard. I don’t know another team that would want to risk that. There would be a lot of logistics to it.

“It’s something you talk about, but...”

It would be quite a spectacle. And you could do it in late August. Put the court in one corner of the stadium.

It would work.

For now, it’s an idea that readers, sports scribes and coaches alike dream about.

Busch is a vet of overseas games

NU special teams coach Bill Busch, a graduate assistant on the 1992 team that beat Kansas State in Tokyo, said Tom Osborne had a specific plan for how to handle the trip and distractions.

“What coach Osborne did was, he had everyone understanding that things weren’t going to be perfect,” Busch said.

“I remember the hotel beds, the size of them. We practiced in a baseball stadium on a turf field with velcro lines on them. Guess what? Didn’t faze us.

“This (Ireland) is not as bizarre as this one. You went into the “Big Egg’ there, the dome, and it was supposed to be half Kansas State fans and half Nebraska.

“They had pompoms and they would be cheering when they didn’t know what was going on. They might cheer for a kick, they might cheer for a punt.

“Coach Osborne stayed so steady. Nothing bothered him. It was outstanding.”

Big Ten won't miss ESPN

Big Ten football won’t miss ESPN as much as some think.

I remember when college games started leaving the big networks and going to ESPN. Nobody thought you’d be able to watch the games.

Now look.

Big Ten football will be just fine on Fox and CBS. NBC isn’t hard to find either. Viewers will adjust. If you want to find your team, you always do.

'GameDay' isn't as influential

ESPN “GameDay” isn’t as influential as it used to be, either.

Others have copied.

Fox has a pre-game panel. So do the SEC and Big Ten networks.

There are plenty of options, especially if you want to hear about your team.

As far as the Big Ten losing out on ESPN hype, the 'GameDay' crew still has two Big Ten guys (Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard). They won’t forget the league or short-change it.

The folks on that show care too much about college football. They'll do it right. I guess we’ll see.

Trading ESPN for Peacock

Big Ten basketball coaches are the ones who will have the beef, trading in ESPN for Peacock.

And I wonder what more Big Ten hoops on FS1 means for the Big East.

CU on Christmas

Speaking of Creighton, hearing some buzz among Jays boosters that CU will tip off on Christmas Day against DePaul in Omaha.

I actually like sporting events later on Christmas Day. Folks are usually ready for something to do, also.

Christmas Eve is a day sports entities stay away from.

UNO's new floor

Got an early peek at UNO’s new floor for women’s and men’s basketball at Baxter Arena last week.

The images on one sideline of a farmhouse, water tower, UNO tower, Henry Doorly Zoo's dome, downtown Omaha skyline and Kerry Bridge are totally cool.

Coach Chris Crutchfield was at the reveal, mixing with all boosters. And former coach Bob Hanson is back in town and around the program again.

Polian to speak at memorial tournament

Kerry Judge-Hendry and Jim Hendry are bringing in former NFL General Manager Bill Polian to speak at the annual Jason Judge Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 19 at Indian Creek.

Contact Kerry at jkajudge@cox.net for registration information.

One more and I’m outta here

I won’t be traveling to Ireland this week — I’m still recovering from the Bullet Train ride before the Nebraska-Kansas State game 30 years ago in Tokyo.