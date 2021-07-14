Shatel: Whether in a suit or jersey, Trev Alberts is always ready to tackle big things

Alberts, who played during a time when Nebraska athletics had that standard, knows the formula. Can he unify everyone? There is something powerful about being a former Husker, about bleeding Nebraska, every day.

Yes, Alberts cares. He loves Big Red. That matters. But so did Steve Pederson.

There’s an identity that works best at NU, and always has. Hard work. Unity. Development.

Alberts is poised to roll up his sleeves and create that culture throughout the department. Create a diverse atmosphere. Develop a depth chart of young, talented Nebraskans eager to take the athletic department into the future.

With no shortage of hot topics, like beer in Memorial Stadium and the future of NIL, on the table.

A couple of years ago, Alberts was invited back to a Nebraska football game with his former teammates. He couldn’t make it. He had a UNO tennis match to attend.

I always found that ironic, and even a little sad. Here was one of the most popular Huskers, living in Nebraska, and he couldn’t enjoy that aspect.

Alberts loves football. He’s a football guy. He hated doing what he did. And I think if he had known that he was going to have to do that, he wouldn’t have taken the UNO job.