Shatel: Whether in a suit or jersey, Trev Alberts is always ready to tackle big things

“Is he going to drop football?”
They forgot. Or they never knew.
There were two reactions Wednesday to the news of Trev Alberts as Nebraska's new athletic director. Love it. Hate it. No in between.
The take that Alberts was a bungled hire because he didn’t know football, because of what he did to UNO football, was as moronic as it was telling.
They forgot about No. 34.
They forgot about the ultimate football warrior, a decorated star, chasing Florida State’s Charlie Ward all over the Orange Bowl grass with one arm, all those Nebraska kids who mimicked him in their backyard.
They forgot about the quintessential Husker in his time, stained with Oklahoma dirt and Buffalo blood, the guy you wanted on your side because he would do anything for the cause.
And they forgot just how popular Alberts was when he left in 1993, when it seemed he would have a permanent key to Lincoln and had a lifetime of ovations at reunions ahead of him. A legend forever.
They forgot. Or they never knew.
For so many Nebraskans, a generation, Alberts was UNO.
The guy who ended Maverick football. Maverick Mojo.
That transformation might be Alberts’ ultimate qualification to lead Nebraska athletics into the next frontier.
I’ve known Alberts since 1991. Always known him to be a straight-talker, respectful, tough, sincere and a baby-faced assassin.
I think he’s going to ace this job, but it has nothing to do with what I remember about Alberts from 1991 to 1993.
It has everything to do with what I saw from 2009 to 2021.
Consider UNO athletics in 2009.
The Division II Mavericks had gone through their share of athletic directors. In 2007, David Herbster left to become associate A.D. at South Dakota. Two years later, David Miller left UNO to become A.D. at Upper Iowa.
The four finalists to replace Miller were Nolan Beyer, athletic director at Millard South; Bill Danenhauer, A.D. and football coach at Dana College; Mike Marcil, commissioner of the Sunshine State Conference.
And Alberts, who was coming off a stint as an ESPN and CBS college football commentator.
That was UNO in 2009. A.D. leaves for Upper Iowa. Four finalists with virtually no D-II athletics experience.
It was a mess. There was a major disconnect between athletics and the administration. Meanwhile, the athletic department was going bankrupt.
When Alberts was hired by UNO, he said he wanted the job because he wanted to serve people. I thought he would last one year.
The next thing I knew, he was standing at a regents meeting, announcing his intention to take UNO to Division I and drop football and wrestling. He became a local punching bag.
I thought he’d be on the first bus out of Omaha for another job.
But 2010 became 2012. And as the calendar pages turned, and our sports town exploded. I kept looking over there and Trev Alberts was still at UNO, still behind the desk with Bob Danenhauer’s portrait of John Wayne on the wall.
He didn’t know hockey. But he did the homework.
He hired the big-name coach who took UNO to a Frozen Four, then helped form the top conference in college hockey, then hung that Frozen Four banner in an $88.1 million arena. UNO’s arena.
He didn’t know Omaha. He did the homework.
I remember Alberts hosting about 100 Omaha CEO’s at a golf outing at Omaha Country Club. This was his big pitch.
He had their ear. But the big money guys wanted a plan before they invested in the future of Maverick sports. A plan that made sense and cents.
Alberts was a quick study here. Remember, in 2009, Omaha was transforming. Creighton hoops, NCAA hoops, Swim Trials, Rolling Stones.
Omaha was embracing big-time acts and sports, paying big-time prices and expecting big-time shows.
Alberts recognized that Division II sports would get buried in that scenario. He recognized that UNO needed a splash, an identity to turn heads.
The $88.1 million Baxter Arena and $23.5 million Anderson Field were game-changers for UNO in this community. UNO has branding and an identity that serves it well.
And we are still talking about UNO football?
Alberts’ legacy in this town is immense. Did he make mistakes? Sure. Most of them had to do with not always being able to sell what he was doing, explain it, looking a little too corporate, always in the suit.
But underneath the coat and tie he was still No. 34, the guy with his hand in the dirt.
At UNO, Alberts created something good, something lasting, out of the dirt.
For that reason, among others, he’s poised to become a game-changing athletic director at Nebraska.
He’s more than uniquely qualified. He’s a self-made athletic director. He’s never been a Power Five A.D. But how many have done what he has?
Meanwhile, Nebraska is in an interesting place. Some very good coaches are here. What the department needs is direction. A standard. A way of doing business.
Alberts, who played during a time when Nebraska athletics had that standard, knows the formula. Can he unify everyone? There is something powerful about being a former Husker, about bleeding Nebraska, every day.
Yes, Alberts cares. He loves Big Red. That matters. But so did Steve Pederson.
There’s an identity that works best at NU, and always has. Hard work. Unity. Development.
Alberts is poised to roll up his sleeves and create that culture throughout the department. Create a diverse atmosphere. Develop a depth chart of young, talented Nebraskans eager to take the athletic department into the future.
With no shortage of hot topics, like beer in Memorial Stadium and the future of NIL, on the table.
A couple of years ago, Alberts was invited back to a Nebraska football game with his former teammates. He couldn’t make it. He had a UNO tennis match to attend.
I always found that ironic, and even a little sad. Here was one of the most popular Huskers, living in Nebraska, and he couldn’t enjoy that aspect.
Alberts loves football. He’s a football guy. He hated doing what he did. And I think if he had known that he was going to have to do that, he wouldn’t have taken the UNO job.
But once he was in deep, he made some tough decisions. A decade of incompetent UNO leadership ran up a tab and Alberts got stuck with it.
He was hired to do a job. And he saw it through, for 12 years.
I would have lost that bet in 2009. So would a lot of conspiracy theorists who said Alberts was going to replace Tom Osborne.
Around UNO, the talk was Alberts was close to stepping down, maybe moving to South Carolina when his youngest daughter finished high school.
But then the Nebraska job opened one more time, and Ted Carter and Ronnie Green were in place, and Alberts decided he’s got plenty of gas left for a fourth quarter.
As I recall, some of his best work came in the fourth quarter.