Shatel: A Husker performance even cardboard cutouts can appreciate

He did mostly good things. He kept the car on the road. There was an interception when he was hit as he threw. He flashed an improv move, a left-handed toss on the run that he completed for a 14-yard gain.

He won. And had the kids been lining the Tunnel Walk, they surely would have been chanting, “Luuuuuuuke” and begging for a fist bump or glove. Get ready for another run on No. 7 jerseys.

McCaffrey looked capable, not overwhelming, which is just fine for a redshirt freshman's starting debut. Some of that had to do with Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick dialing back the offensive toys.

If a cardboard cutout could boo and groan, it would have been unanimous early in the fourth quarter with Nebraska having seized the momentum and looking to knock out the Nittany Lions once and for all.

NU had first down at the PSU 15 and Frost called three straight-ahead runs — one to plucky hybrid back Wan’Dale Robinson, who replaced the “dinged up” Dedrick Mills.

That went for one yard. Two keeps by McCaffrey netted seven more. No rollouts, no tight ends, no fades, no cool jet sweeps like the one Zavier Betts scored on early in the game.