Shatel: A Husker spring game for the optimists — and the skeptics

Attention to details and fundamentals came and went. There were games when the Huskers started flat, disinterested.

Maybe part of that is what happens when you throw the parade at the beginning, and not the end, as was the case when Frost was hired.

But now the Golden Boy Coach has lost some glow. And you could see it and feel it all spring.

Coaches saying it’s time for the entire staff to take responsibility and make special teams work. Curbing tempo so that linemen can finish blocks. A focus on making every rep count. Do the job right.

If this transformation is happening, this was a very, very important spring.

There are signs of optimism everywhere else.

For one, Nebraska resembles the physical traits of a college football team at just about every position now. The Huskers look the part.

The offensive and defensive lines have made great strides and should match up against any group of Big Ten maulers.

A suddenly deep receiving corps led by Samori Touré and Omar Manning, who look like they could be on TV during a future NFL draft.