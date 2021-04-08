Shatel: Barry Alvarez retiring isn't just the end of his career. It's the end of an era

Back in 2012, when Nebraska hosted Wisconsin for the first time as a member of the Big Ten, Barry Alvarez returned to Lincoln in style.
The night before the game, he rode around Lincoln in a limo.
Somewhere, Bob Devaney approved.
Alvarez, 74, announced Tuesday he is retiring as Wisconsin’s athletic director. It is more than the end of a brilliant career. It’s the end of an era.
Hall of fame college football coach. Athletic director. Power broker. Public figure with a cigar and cocktail telling stories at a big table.
They don’t make them like that anymore. For good reason.
Alvarez took Devaney, circa 1965, and made it work — made it look easy — from 1990 to 2021. He did it with attitude.
Wisconsin columnist Tom Oates wrote that Alvarez brought a “swagger” to Wisconsin. The very same swag that Devaney spread all over Nebraska in 1962.
Alvarez, a walk-on Husker linebacker from blue-collar Pennsylvania, learned well from his coach. Too well, perhaps, for fellow Nebraska alums.
Alvarez built a power in Madison with the same quality bricks that Devaney used to build an empire in Lincoln. Walk-ons. In-state linemen. Character people. Hard work.
He checked all the boxes so effectively that by the time Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2010, Wisconsin was better at being Nebraska. And Nebraska has spent the last decade trying to copy the blueprint Alvarez brought from Lincoln.
I’ve always wondered how the story would have gone had NU never let Alvarez leave the state.
His first job after graduation was as an assistant at Lincoln Northeast. In 1974-75, Alvarez was coach at Lexington High.
After that, he went to coach Mason City, Iowa, and from there he was plucked out of obscurity by Hayden Fry to start his Iowa dynasty in 1979.
What if Nebraska hired Alvarez to join the staff before that? How might have that changed the history of two schools?
Alvarez had a blessed career, playing for Devaney and coaching for Fry and Lou Holtz at Notre Dame. He put his spin on their magic and transformed Wisconsin as a coach and later athletic director with hiring prowess that Devaney and Fry would have been proud of.
Meanwhile, his presence was such that when rules were passed in the Big Ten — or Ohio State made the College Football Playoff over Baylor and TCU — the first thing folks said was, “Alvarez must have twisted some arms.”
That’s old school. But new school is very much in session in college sports.
It’s no country for old men.
The transfer portal and the upcoming name, image and likeness wave are game-changers. They look like hassles that coaches and athletic directors of a different era would rather not deal with.
The future looks a bit like the wild west, open and uncertain with new challenges.
Which is why Wisconsin must choose wisely as it searches for Alvarez’s replacement.
The same could be said of Nebraska and Creighton down the road.
NU Athletic Director Bill Moos, who is near 70, said he would like to finish his current contract, which has two years left. Then you could see Moos riding off into the eastern Washington sunset.
Creighton A.D. Bruce Rasmussen, 70, has never stated any desire or intention to leave his post soon. But one wonders when the challenges of the modern era might wear on the Bluejay icon.
If and when those times come, CU and NU will be looking at similar challenges to navigate the future.
It’s likely going to take a New School athletic director.
Like Alvarez, Moos and Rasmussen are from the old world. Rasmussen is a former coach, Moos a former offensive tackle.
Their experiences paid off with instincts in hiring coaches and building team-based cultures.
But more and more athletic directors are businessmen or lawyers. And in the future, you can add another important qualification.
Marketing and social media expert.
As college presidents look at their athletic departments, they need to be thinking young. And acting like it.
They must create environments where the current generation want to hang out. With good wireless, please.
Athletic departments must become experts in all things social media. That’s how they’ll get their message out. That’s how their athletes will build their brands and make money.
And that’s how they’ll recruit those athletes to their campus.
The future athletic director must understand the current generation of 16- to 30-year-olds.
Will they want to donate money for college football or basketball? Will they even want to go to games?
In the Old School, you never thought about those questions. Loyalty was automatic.
But as college sports changes seemingly by the day, that world looks more and more like it belongs in a museum.
Hiring good coaches will still be important. Winning will always be important. But the future looks wild and complicated.
Somewhere, Alvarez will enjoy the view, and a nice cigar, in his limo.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH