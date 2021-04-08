Shatel: Barry Alvarez retiring isn't just the end of his career. It's the end of an era

He checked all the boxes so effectively that by the time Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2010, Wisconsin was better at being Nebraska. And Nebraska has spent the last decade trying to copy the blueprint Alvarez brought from Lincoln.

I’ve always wondered how the story would have gone had NU never let Alvarez leave the state.

His first job after graduation was as an assistant at Lincoln Northeast. In 1974-75, Alvarez was coach at Lexington High.

After that, he went to coach Mason City, Iowa, and from there he was plucked out of obscurity by Hayden Fry to start his Iowa dynasty in 1979.

What if Nebraska hired Alvarez to join the staff before that? How might have that changed the history of two schools?

Alvarez had a blessed career, playing for Devaney and coaching for Fry and Lou Holtz at Notre Dame. He put his spin on their magic and transformed Wisconsin as a coach and later athletic director with hiring prowess that Devaney and Fry would have been proud of.

Meanwhile, his presence was such that when rules were passed in the Big Ten — or Ohio State made the College Football Playoff over Baylor and TCU — the first thing folks said was, “Alvarez must have twisted some arms.”