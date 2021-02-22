Shatel: Bill Moos predicts Husker fans will be back in Memorial Stadium soon

Blame whom you want. Yes, it's been slow. But at the time, Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg were seen — universally — as incredible, genius hires.

That kind of thinking is driving Moos to finish the last two years of his contract, rather than go find a Yellowstone ranch to hang out on.

“It’s kind of like when I blew my knee my junior year (at Washington State),” Moos said. “I want to come back and have a better year than ever. We got too much unfinished business.

“When I was (A.D.) at Montana we had a great run. I leave in July and that fall they win their first national championship.

“I go to Oregon and have a hell of a run there. I leave and the next year they go to the Rose Bowl.

“I go back to Washington State and we have a train wreck and we get that back up. I leave and the next year (Mike) Leach wins 11 games and has them in the top 10.

“Heck, I want to stay here until we get back.”

I told Moos that some Husker fans might read that and want him to go ahead and leave.

He laughed.

» I’ve been totally impressed by the way Hoiberg has handled the obstacle course that is this season.