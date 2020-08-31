Shatel: Celebrating my Husker football anniversary ... without Husker football

But soon the weather will turn and something’s not going to feel right. Something will be missing. Big time.

Maybe the Big Ten can come through with a Hail Mary. The presidents would have to swallow some pride, but some of the medical numbers are better. Let’s face it: You can make the numbers say whatever you want them to say.

Anyway, there’s a lot of noise out there. Could there be a Big Ten season by November? Could it be earlier?

Your guess with the Big Ten presidents, Kevin Warren, the athletic directors and coaches and all of the data and agendas is as good as mine.

I’m available to go to the press box any time of year.

But this Saturday, I’m sleeping in.

» John Thompson was larger than life, in more ways than one. He was a fascinating figure in college hoops history and one of those coaches I wish I had gotten to know and know more about.

But the Georgetown coach wanted little to do with the media. To be honest, most were too intimidated by the coach to try and get close.

Kevin Kugler was one of the fortunate ones who did.