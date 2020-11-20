Shatel: Cheers to a Husker legend — Joyce Durand, star of the Sidetrack Lounge

This week we start with a tribute to a Nebraska football legend, one who never called a play or scored a touchdown.
This legend entertained generations of Husker fans and will forever in their memories. Everyone you talk to says they saw this legend play.
Of course, we’re talking about Joyce Durand, leader of her Sidetrack Band.
Durand passed away this week at the age of 84. She left behind a family of Nebraska fans who upon hearing the news immediately called each other and recounted the times they did the upside-down margaritas and laughed 'til it hurt.
Every college football experience is different. At some schools tailgating is the main event. At Nebraska, the downtown scene is the show.
Durand was the undeniable star of that show, armed with raw humor up on a piano perch in the Sidetrack Lounge, smack in the middle of O Street, U.S.A.
All those years of deadlines, I never made it to the Sidetrack. My wife the fan told me about her numerous nights in the Sidetrack’s “dentist’s chairs,” where the upside-down margaritas were dispensed and the patron was spun around three times and asked to make way for the next customer.
Maybe the one time Nebraskans loved going to the dentist.
I reached out to Husker fans on Facebook for memories and stories of Joyce. And I was overwhelmed with their passion and love for the woman.
Durand did a piano sing-along show that was strictly R-rated and perhaps could have made even Bob Devaney blush.
Except for the time, as one fan recalled, Devaney sat next to the stage autographing middle-aged women’s shirts while Joyce performed her bawdy act.
The original Sidetrack was located in the current Lazlo’s location, near 7th and P Streets, across from the train depot (“Sidetrack”). On the last night there, after the last song, Joyce instructed the crowd to “stand up, turn around, pick up your chair and carry it to the bleeping truck outside the front door. We’re moving.”
The O Street location seemed perfect for the epicenter of Husker game day — where you could drink and sing rude lyrics to familiar songs with an Oklahoma fan and become friends for life.
That was the secret to Joyce’s act. Besides being politically incorrect at a time when it was en vogue, she was an equal-opportunity abuser who would invite first-time visitors up on stage where she could slice and dice them.
All in good fun, of course. In fact, it was a badge of honor to become one of Joyce’s victims. She just gave you a story to tell forever.
“That’s what made Joyce, Joyce,” said Matt Vrzal, the former Husker lineman. “Democrat, Republican, Black, White, friend or foe, Missouri fan, Oklahoma fan, Nebraska fan. Didn’t matter. When you crossed the door into the Sidetrack, you were going to have a good time.”
Vrzal and five partners bought the Sidetrack Lounge from Durand in 2000 and owned it for several years. He could see the brilliance of Durand up close. She was the genuine article. She loved to have fun.
And she loved football. Vrzal said Durand’s father was the coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and sent players to Devaney and Tom Osborne.
“She was 100 percent a character,” Vrzal said. “She loved performing. She loved crowds. She had a blast.
“The beauty of the Sidetrack and Joyce was to be there and be part of it. You needed to leave your attitude at the door because we’re in here to have a good time. We’re going to celebrate Nebraska. You’re going to hear some things you weren’t expecting to hear and everyone’s going to laugh and have a good time.”
Durand occasionally took the show on the road with the Huskers, including the legendary trip to Notre Dame in 2000.
“She told the bar where she was going to play to take the most kegs they’ve ever sold and order more than that,” Vrzal said. “She said, 'If you advertise we’re coming, all the Nebraska fans are going to come.'
“The bar owner said, 'Yeah right' and didn’t do it. And two hours before the game, they ran out of beer.”
The years passed and the Sidetrack closed and Durand moved her show to Single Barrel on 10th Street.
Her legacy is engraved in Husker history. She made the victories sweeter and helped soothe the losses with laughter.
She touched so many lives, hundreds upon thousands.
Vrzal hears about it all the time at his Piezon’s Pizzeria in west Omaha. He’ll talk football with any customer, and at times folks want to know his story. The Sidetrack always comes up.
“To see their faces, from CEOs of companies to people with barely a dime to their name,” Vrzal said. “They will gasp and smile and say, 'You owned the Sidetrack? Oh man, I was there this one time and this happened.’
“It runs all ages. We would be there on home-game Saturdays and you’d have grandpa, dad and son all in the same place having a good time.”
Thanks for the smiles, Joyce. Has there ever been a statue of a piano player?
» One thing I’ll watch Saturday: If the Huskers get a lead on Illinois, will Scott Frost go into conservative clock-management mode or keep pushing the pedal?
Last week’s Frost chose the former with a big halftime lead over Penn State. I get it. Had NU blown the lead and game, it could have been devastating to this young team.
But youth is exactly why Frost should keep pushing it all season. Nebraska fans see all those young guys. They understand the situation.
I’m not saying this pandemic-impacted season is a hall pass year, but the spotlight is on development. Play the kids and get after it.
» You heard it here last: Nebraska’s offense is still growing with Luke McCaffrey. The Illini have quarterback Brandon Peters back. I’ll go with NU, but 15.5 points is much too much. Huskers 31, Illini 21.
