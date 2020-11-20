Shatel: Cheers to a Husker legend — Joyce Durand, star of the Sidetrack Lounge

Vrzal and five partners bought the Sidetrack Lounge from Durand in 2000 and owned it for several years. He could see the brilliance of Durand up close. She was the genuine article. She loved to have fun.

And she loved football. Vrzal said Durand’s father was the coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and sent players to Devaney and Tom Osborne.

“She was 100 percent a character,” Vrzal said. “She loved performing. She loved crowds. She had a blast.

“The beauty of the Sidetrack and Joyce was to be there and be part of it. You needed to leave your attitude at the door because we’re in here to have a good time. We’re going to celebrate Nebraska. You’re going to hear some things you weren’t expecting to hear and everyone’s going to laugh and have a good time.”

Durand occasionally took the show on the road with the Huskers, including the legendary trip to Notre Dame in 2000.

“She told the bar where she was going to play to take the most kegs they’ve ever sold and order more than that,” Vrzal said. “She said, 'If you advertise we’re coming, all the Nebraska fans are going to come.'

“The bar owner said, 'Yeah right' and didn’t do it. And two hours before the game, they ran out of beer.”