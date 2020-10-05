Shatel: Cyclones brew up a big win; is Nebraska ready to do the same?

And Cubs fans thought they had a drought.

Iowa State still has a lot of work left and a pandemic to maneuver. But that’s the kind of win that can change attitudes and programs.

How close is Nebraska to getting to that moment?

If there’s a comparable game to ISU-OU, it would be NU’s series with Wisconsin. You feel like Nebraska won’t be a serious threat to win the Big Ten until the Huskers take down the Badgers.

Could that be this year?

The Badgers, already replacing All-American running back Jonathan Taylor, have now lost veteran quarterback Jack Coan for several weeks with a foot injury.

Wisconsin comes to Lincoln the second week of the season. No matter what happens to NU in Columbus, Ohio, the week before, there will be an expectation of improvement for the second game.

The problem with this theory is Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst, one of the top three coaches in the Big Ten. And everything else the Badgers return. And the fact that NU just can’t seem to figure out this game.

It’s going to happen sometime, if you keep knocking on the door and make plays. The Huskers’ old Big 12 neighbors showed them that.