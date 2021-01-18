Shatel: Frost, Wan'Dale, Hoiberg, Sellout Streaks and more in a Twitter mailbag

» “Is the Husker sellout streak in jeopardy? And if not now, when might it be? Also, where is Nebraska vs other schools in its ability to throw money at problems?” — Dean Lampman.

If Memorial Stadium is allowed to be full next season, it will be full. I promise you that. People are too hungry to get back. Plus, there’s Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin coming to town.

I hear theories that the pandemic will cause some fans to stay home, because of finances or new habits. We’ll see.

I think continued losing seasons would be more of a culprit. But not next season. In 2022, the Oklahoma Sooners come to town. Anybody got any extra tickets?

As for money, NU entered this year with a nice reserve fund, around $60 million. I’m not sure how much of that was used. They are doing better than others. But they’re not throwing money around down there. And nobody wants to see another year like the last one.

» “If you could have a five-star athlete or a hard-working, grinder three-star athlete, who would you pick for your team?” — Curt Zegers.

That’s assuming five-stars don’t grind, that everything comes easy. That’s not always true. But I hear what you’re saying, Curt.