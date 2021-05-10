Shatel: Future of Husker athletics may start in the student section

First downs and second guesses:
This week begins with a request, dear reader. I am making you Nebraska’s athletic director. Congrats.
No, you don’t get to fire a coach.
I need your help with an age-old question: What to do with students at Nebraska football games?
Where is the optimal place to put them in Memorial Stadium — the best seats to ensure they will want to come to games?
As I wrote in Sunday’s column, this is one of the most urgent topics on athletic directors’ desks around the country. How do they get the students back in the stadium — where they can grow up to be donors?
Say we’re reshuffling the seats in Memorial Stadium and you can put the students anywhere. Where would you put them, in a spot that would not only lure them to the game but where they can make a difference in the outcome?
I like the end zone, south or north. Students at Ohio State and Wisconsin make themselves heard in the end zones. Some schools put students between the 40s behind the visiting bench.
At NU, they've been shoehorned into the southeast corner, where they aren't much of a factor.
Yes, I know the popular refrain: students don’t go to the games so why should they get good seats? The idea here is to give them reasons to come.
As Bill Moos says, “Scoreboard, baby.” But it’s more complicated than that. Is winning enough? Put them in a place where they feel they make a difference. That's a start.
The future of Memorial Stadium might need to include a student hangout (with wireless internet) in the stadium with concession stands and a place to socialize at halftime or, yes, during the game.
Where should that place be? Your choice. Let me know via email (tom.shatel@owh.com) or twitter (@tomshatelOWH).
» How much is the Big Ten’s decision to not play nonconference baseball games going to hurt league teams? Probably a lot.
NCAA regional sites will be announced later this week, and Big Ten teams, including Nebraska, are long shots to host.
In an uneven pandemic season, RPI is a strange thing. But a quick glance at warrennolan.com rankings show it’s going to favor those who had nonconference games.
Of the top 20 in the RPI, 16 played at least 20 nonconference games. Nine of the top 16 are from either the SEC or Big 12.
Meanwhile, Big Ten teams are right where many expected: stuck with low RPIs.
The three most likely league teams to host — Indiana (23-10), Nebraska (23-11) and Michigan (23-12) are 85th, 67th and 104th in the RPI. Given the quality of those teams in a normal year with noncon games, at least one would host.
Even if the NCAA baseball committee doesn’t use RPI to determine its 16 host sites, it’s likely going to use nonconference games as a factor.
Thanks again, Big Ten.
» Was Kansas’ gain also Nebraska’s gain?
When KU hired football coach Lance Leipold last week, it took away the leader of a Buffalo team that was going to be a load on NU’s 2021 schedule.
The Bulls still might be salty. But they’ll be getting used to a new head coach in Maurice Linguist.
Buffalo is Linguist’s first head coaching job. He had just moved to Michigan, where he was hired to be co-defensive coordinator for Jim Harbaugh.
Along the way, Linguist coached defensive backs at Buffalo (Bulls), Dallas Cowboys, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Iowa State.
He was a safety at Baylor when the Bears played NU in 2004-05. Linguist is hiring a defensive coordinator from the University of Houston. No word yet on his offensive guru.
» Condolences to the players and families of Creighton softball, which had its season unceremoniously end last week.
After finding three positive COVID tests on the team, CU and the Big East canceled the final regular-season series against Butler and withdrew from the Big East tournament.
CU ends its season at 14-14 and 8-7 in fourth place in the Big East.
» Sorry to see the USGA cancel the Johnny Goodman club at the U.S. Senior Open. Can the USGA please cancel the brutal July heat that week too?
» Having lost golf balls on just about every course in Nebraska, I can vouch for the quality of golf to be found in this state.
This June, you can find it all in one place, in “Nebraska Golf — Out of the Shadows,” an upcoming book by World-Herald golf guru Stu Pospisil. Part history and part stunning photography, many from Stonehouse Golf’s collection.
Put me down for a one. Book, that is.
» One more and I’m outta here:
I may second-guess coaches, but I don’t make it a habit to tell folks how to live their lives. So consider this a cautionary tale.
Two weeks ago I went to Parents Weekend at Mizzou. Because of COVID last year, every Greek house on campus seemingly had their parents weekend. Also the 2020 graduation ceremony was going on.
The town and campus were packed, and every restaurant and bar had a line. I had gotten my two COVID shots, but I still wore a mask "most" of the time. Yes, I was cocky.
I returned to Omaha light in the wallet and heavy in the head. I have never felt worse. One day I slept 20 straight hours. Hey, a new record for me.
Could I have gotten COVID? My doctor said no. X-rays diagnosed it as pneumonia, a particularly nasty and stubborn kind I’m still dealing with.
Where did I get it? Doc said at parents weekend, surrounded by all those folks, and probably at dinners with other parents and folks without masks.
He said a lot of these illnesses, like pneumonia, have been hiding the past year as folks have stayed inside and cautious.
Now as we prepare to return to sporting events and concerts, they’re coming back out to play too.
See you out there soon. But first, a nap.