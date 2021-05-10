Shatel: Future of Husker athletics may start in the student section

At NU, they've been shoehorned into the southeast corner, where they aren't much of a factor.

Yes, I know the popular refrain: students don’t go to the games so why should they get good seats? The idea here is to give them reasons to come.

As Bill Moos says, “Scoreboard, baby.” But it’s more complicated than that. Is winning enough? Put them in a place where they feel they make a difference. That's a start.

The future of Memorial Stadium might need to include a student hangout (with wireless internet) in the stadium with concession stands and a place to socialize at halftime or, yes, during the game.

Where should that place be? Your choice. Let me know via email (tom.shatel@owh.com) or twitter (@tomshatelOWH).

» How much is the Big Ten’s decision to not play nonconference baseball games going to hurt league teams? Probably a lot.

NCAA regional sites will be announced later this week, and Big Ten teams, including Nebraska, are long shots to host.

In an uneven pandemic season, RPI is a strange thing. But a quick glance at warrennolan.com rankings show it’s going to favor those who had nonconference games.