Shatel: Hey, Big Ten. Nebraska tried to warn you this would happen

What did the Big Ten expect?
Here we are on Dec. 8, and Ohio State-Michigan has been canceled because of COVID-19. The Buckeyes, No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, are one game short of making the Big Ten title game and in danger of missing the playoff.
The Big Ten has a fine mess on its hands, an identity crisis that appears ready to bite its flagship football program. Is it chasing the Ivy League or the SEC? The Big Ten tries to be both.
Is anyone surprised? Not in Nebraska. Nope. Told you so.
The Big Ten athletic directors meet Wednesday and certainly will discuss what to do with Ohio State. Should they bend the six-game qualifying rule for playing in the Big Ten championship game? Allow Ohio State to play Texas A&M this week or Cincinnati next week if UC is out of COVID danger? Set up another Ohio State-Indiana game if this week's Old Oaken Bucket game gets canceled?
Here's what I think: The Big Ten should absolutely do what it can to get Ohio State in the playoff.
Yes, I know the Big Ten brought this on itself, starting with the decision in August to postpone the season and all the talk about playing in the winter in domes or the spring all alone, etc. It was ridiculous then. It looks even worse now.
It's nice to have all these Northwestern grads in the media who remind us the Big Ten is so important, smarter than everyone, full of research institutions and all about being on the moral side of history. We appreciate it.
But the Big Ten did eventually bend on playing football, too late to offer any flexibility in the scheduling. And then when Nebraska wanted to play a nonconference game after a COVID cancellation, the league said no way. You'll get nothing and like it.
Excuse me a minute. I need to set my DVR for the Big Ten/ACC basketball challenge tonight. You know, Big Ten teams playing nonconference basketball games.
The Big Ten looks dumb, hypocritical and ill-prepared. I say that with the understanding the pandemic offers no playbook on how to handle it. But this year has called for flexibility, not only in how we do sports but how we live our lives. The Big Ten hasn't offered much.
But all that aside, yes, get going for Ohio State.
This issue illustrates the struggle going on in the Big Ten. It has the bookish Academian on one shoulder. It has the TV Network executive with his checkbook on the other shoulder. What to do?
This COVID-19 football season brought that conflict under the light. It's probably something to address in the offseason at any number of Big Ten meetings. What does the Big Ten want to be?
I say get it on the record now. If you're going to play college football at the big boy level, act like it. Do right by your players and coaches. Get Ohio State in that playoff.
Now, you may wonder if this wasn't Ohio State, would the Big Ten move a muscle? Good question. But for now, an admission from the Big Ten that this matters will suffice.
Here's what I would like to see happen: Indiana plays for the Big Ten championship and Ohio State makes the playoff. That seems like a good scenario.
It might be too late to save this mess, but the Big Ten should try. The league has been scrambling to catch up since the August decision and at times it looks like it's making it up as they go. What's one more time? During this pandemic season, flexibility is a must.
The same thing some were saying back in August.
