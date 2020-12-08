Shatel: Hey, Big Ten. Nebraska tried to warn you this would happen

What did the Big Ten expect?

Here we are on Dec. 8, and Ohio State-Michigan has been canceled because of COVID-19. The Buckeyes, No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, are one game short of making the Big Ten title game and in danger of missing the playoff.

The Big Ten has a fine mess on its hands, an identity crisis that appears ready to bite its flagship football program. Is it chasing the Ivy League or the SEC? The Big Ten tries to be both.

Is anyone surprised? Not in Nebraska. Nope. Told you so.

The Big Ten athletic directors meet Wednesday and certainly will discuss what to do with Ohio State. Should they bend the six-game qualifying rule for playing in the Big Ten championship game? Allow Ohio State to play Texas A&M this week or Cincinnati next week if UC is out of COVID danger? Set up another Ohio State-Indiana game if this week's Old Oaken Bucket game gets canceled?

Here's what I think: The Big Ten should absolutely do what it can to get Ohio State in the playoff.

Yes, I know the Big Ten brought this on itself, starting with the decision in August to postpone the season and all the talk about playing in the winter in domes or the spring all alone, etc. It was ridiculous then. It looks even worse now.