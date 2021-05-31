Shatel: Husker baseball got robbed on Monday by the NCAA Baseball Committee

We’ve got 16 regionals. That's what matters. College baseball is back. Crowds are back.

It’s time to get College World Serious again.

Sorry, but a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Haymarket Park set me in the mood.

It was my first time back among the fans in over a year and it was a day I'll always remember.

I couldn’t even complain about the 45-minute wait in the concession line. Because there was a line again.

And that’s the thing: I’m tired of complaining. It’s been a long, hard, frustrating year where nothing was normal and a lot of us didn’t get what we wanted.

I wrote about this on Sunday. It seems griping has become the soundtrack to Nebraska athletics.

That’s why I find Bolt and his players so refreshing. They just want to play. God Bless America and Max Anderson, too, for his bubbly excitement on Monday. May he never see the end of the innocence.

My criticisms of the Big Ten for how they conducted this baseball season are on replay every hour. That lack of foresight reared its head on Monday. And hit NU on the noggin, not to mention Indiana and Iowa.