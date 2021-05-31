Shatel: Husker baseball got robbed on Monday by the NCAA Baseball Committee

First downs and second guesses:
Hey, somebody call the cops.
No, not Kevin Kopps, the untouchable Arkansas closer who will likely introduce himself to Nebraska this weekend.
Husker baseball got robbed on Monday by the NCAA Baseball Committee. Will Bolt got sent to a reunion with his old coach, Dave Van Horn. Ain't going to be a picnic.
So you’re saying there’s no chance?
That’s the message from all the griping on Monday. I get it. NU is a top 20 team on a roll being sent to play the favorite to win the 2021 College World Series.
On the other hand, Bolt’s junk yard dogs were just handed an underdog role.
You think Arkansas has a gripe with the NCAA committee, too?
It looked like the NCAA Baseball gurus took the geographic path out of this Covid season. Couldn’t NU have gone to South Bend and Michigan to Fayetteville?
Couldn't the NCAA have just waited two weeks and put a regional in Lincoln?
In other news, the sun is out. And NCAA baseball regionals are back.
Pardon my disposition, but I found myself giddy on Monday watching the NCAA selection show and seeing Kyle Peterson, the king of the Road to Omaha, light the way again.
We’ve got 16 regionals. That's what matters. College baseball is back. Crowds are back.
It’s time to get College World Serious again.
Sorry, but a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Haymarket Park set me in the mood.
It was my first time back among the fans in over a year and it was a day I'll always remember.
I couldn’t even complain about the 45-minute wait in the concession line. Because there was a line again.
And that’s the thing: I’m tired of complaining. It’s been a long, hard, frustrating year where nothing was normal and a lot of us didn’t get what we wanted.
I wrote about this on Sunday. It seems griping has become the soundtrack to Nebraska athletics.
That’s why I find Bolt and his players so refreshing. They just want to play. God Bless America and Max Anderson, too, for his bubbly excitement on Monday. May he never see the end of the innocence.
My criticisms of the Big Ten for how they conducted this baseball season are on replay every hour. That lack of foresight reared its head on Monday. And hit NU on the noggin, not to mention Indiana and Iowa.
I thought Michigan could have been left out after losing back-to-back series to Maryland and Nebraska. In that sense, maybe the Big Ten got lucky.
The Husker seniors did not. I feel for them the most.
Whatever happens this week, Nebraska will be able to use the games against No. 1 Arkansas as a hard-knocks education. Reload next season with more talent on the way. Put together a killer non-conference schedule. And go win the Big Ten again and host a regional in Lincoln.
This season will likely be a stepping stone for the program. With the seniors providing the leverage.
They won’t get another chance. But oh what a legacy.
Big Ten champs. NCAA regional. And now they can put some heat under Boss Hog. And maybe score a run or two on Kopps.
Dare I say, win? Why not?
The Husker seniors launched the Bolt era, like a vintage bottle across the bow. It’s been a very good year.
Could it have been better? Perhaps. But it’s not over yet.
The sun’s out. NCAA baseball is back. Let’s play two. Or three or four.
— Matt Schick, the ESPN (and former KETV) broadcaster, put it best on Monday when he said, “Nebraska, regular season champs of the Big 12.”
I wish, Matt.
— I’ll say this: Big Ten baseball coaches need to make themselves heard. As a group.
But who do they talk to? Could they get an audience with the league presidents? Would they even listen?
Would Kevin Warren listen? Has the commish ever been to a college baseball game?
The commissioner needs to be an advocate for the sport. But when it comes to baseball in the Big Ten, I sense a feeling of hopelessness.
It couldn’t be more wrong.
But if Michigan getting within one game of a national title can’t get your attention, what can?
Meanwhile, Big Ten Network is showing Michigan vs. Michigan State football. Again.
Help.
— Just a guess, but Will Bolt will throw ace Cade Povich against Northeastern rather than save him for a possible second-day game with Arkansas.
As Bolt remembers, his old boss Dave Van Horn stayed with the rotation in Nebraska regional openers in 2000 and 2001, throwing Shane Komine against Butler and Northern Iowa.
Different teams, different staffs. Wisdom handed down. Just an observation.
— One of my favorite things about Nebraska is the high school sports hall of fame.
These are legends in every city and small town. Legends we see at the store or diner. Legends who impact our kids.
And that goes for press row, too. Congrats, Larry Porter. Or, Larry Legend as we call him around the World-Herald. Well deserved.
One more and I’m outta here: I’d like to see Will Bolt convince his old coach to bring Arkansas up to Haymarket Park for a season-opening series next year. Who knows? After this weekend, that may be a difficult ask.
