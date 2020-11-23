Shatel: Husker fans have questions. What's wrong with Nebraska football?

First downs and second guesses and checking in on the pulse of Husker Nation:
After hearing from Nebraska fans all day Sunday, I can assure you there is most definitely a pulse.
» First up is Kent Speer, who brought up “borrowed swagger” and says “the Husker program is replete with it and now I understand why everyone dislikes us.”
Speer says borrowed swagger is the notion that because of who you once were, you can borrow that swagger/arrogance and it can carry you through today.
He points out that Scott Frost can’t “borrow” the swagger from the '90s or what he created at UCF — just because it worked there doesn’t mean it will work here — and must create his own winning culture here.
“Nebraska needs to find a new way to do business and quit relying on someone else’s swagger because it is coming off as arrogance,” Speer wrote.
“Until these players and this coaching staff quit relying on being “Nebraska” and start creating their own brand, this will continue to happen over and over.”
Response: There’s some truth to this. Maybe a lot.
Is it more important than recruiting and blocking and tackling and getting the ball to playmakers? Is this why the Huskers played poorly on Saturday?
Do the Huskers — the majority of whom are too young to know anything about the championship days — have a sense of Nebraska entitlement?
More than likely, they don’t know how to win or carry themselves as winners. And, true, Frost can’t summon that from 1997. He has to create a new version.
When Frost says he would die to play one more game in Memorial Stadium, the inference was that his players don’t feel that way. But why would they?
Can a coach instill that attitude in a team? Yes. But not because of yesteryear. That pride must be created anew.
I’ve been an enabler. The romantic notion of a former Husker coming home to transform the program back in time is a great story. But in Year 3, it’s been easier written than done.
Take this notion of Saturday being one of the worst losses in Nebraska history. That’s silly.
Worse than 2001 Colorado? Or 1978 Missouri? Or 2009 Texas? Not even close.
If we’ve been paying attention, what happened against Illinois has been a recurring theme for some time now. That performance should not necessarily be a surprise.
It’s like this idea that Nebraska is close to turning a corner. There’s no magic corner. It doesn’t happen with one game or even one season.
Until Nebraska changes full time, over time, it is what it is. Or, as one of Frost’s old mentors used to say, “You are what your record says you are.”
I believe there are lessons you can take from the past. But I agree, Frost must find a new Nebraska tradition. One that is earned, planted and grown.
That’s when the pride, and winning, will return.
» On with the countdown. From Todd Oehlerking: “Why does this team act like a Year 1 team? We are three years in and Riley could have done this.”
Well, some of these players are Year 1 guys. But many more are not. It speaks to the leadership on this team and probably the most important component Frost has to build.
This falls on the coaches, too. By Year 3, they’ve taught the players the way to play. Perhaps the message is wrong or the delivery. But there definitely seems to be a disconnect.
For instance, the fact that players admitted that practice was sloppy last week and the players and coaches allowed it to continue? There's work to do.
» From JT: “What’s going on with Omar Manning?”
The great mystery. Whatever it is, you need to get your playmakers on the field.
» From G Key: “Can you recall a more concerning time?”
We’ve been through several. I think G is referring to all the hope placed on Frost. What if he doesn’t pan out?
It’s way too soon for that. Let’s see how the rest of this season goes. Ask me again in a month. We’ll have more indicators.
» From James Craig: “I’m in an abusive relationship with Nebraska and I don’t know how to get out.”
Don’t ask me. I’m a Charger fan.
» From Alex Shriver: “What positive changes have you noticed in the program due to Frost?”
Well … he has upgraded recruiting and in particular the skill positions. Although the jury is out on development and personnel decisions.
I was ready to jump on the defensive progress bandwagon until last week. Frost also made necessary changes in his staff last year — let’s see how they work.
One more — Frost is still confident in himself and his plan but has toned down the promises and tough talk. He’s been humbled by the Big Ten. That can only be a good thing.
» From Ryan: “What do practices look like? How do they compare to Tom Osborne's or even Bo Pelini's?”
They’re different because they’re in the morning. OK, that’s not what you meant. We don’t get to watch. Reportedly they are fast-paced but leave time for teaching.
We often hear that practices went very well, high energy, all that. Sometimes that doesn’t translate to the game.
I’ve also learned to not always believe what I hear about practices.
» From Jerid Tinglehoff: “When is Frost going to move Cam Jurgens back to where they recruited him for?”
I don’t know that Frost is planning to move Jurgens from center, but this is a good question. Jurgens has fought injuries and this is only his second year at the center spot. But is this working? If the snaps don’t get to the quarterback, you can’t run the offense.
» From Terry Dale: “Whatever happened to no fear of failure?”
That comes from confidence, and while Frost talks with confidence about the future, you don’t sense a feeling of trust now. Frost also knows how fragile his team is, especially in the Big Ten. Much easier to be conservative.
» From Tyler Cotten: Turkey:
A. Baked
B. Fried
C. Smoked
I’ve never had fried Turkey, but I’ve heard only good things about that approach. I am also available on Thursday.
» One more and I’m outta here:
On this Thanksgiving Week, I’m thankful that Colin Miller was back watching practice and appears to be fine. I’m thankful that so many high school athletes were able to finish their season and compete for state championships in this crazy year.
Mostly, I'm thankful for so many great readers. You keep me honest. You keep me humble. And you keep me going.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Photos: Nebraska hosts Illinois
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.