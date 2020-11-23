Shatel: Husker fans have questions. What's wrong with Nebraska football?

Until Nebraska changes full time, over time, it is what it is. Or, as one of Frost’s old mentors used to say, “You are what your record says you are.”

I believe there are lessons you can take from the past. But I agree, Frost must find a new Nebraska tradition. One that is earned, planted and grown.

That’s when the pride, and winning, will return.

» On with the countdown. From Todd Oehlerking: “Why does this team act like a Year 1 team? We are three years in and Riley could have done this.”

Well, some of these players are Year 1 guys. But many more are not. It speaks to the leadership on this team and probably the most important component Frost has to build.

This falls on the coaches, too. By Year 3, they’ve taught the players the way to play. Perhaps the message is wrong or the delivery. But there definitely seems to be a disconnect.

For instance, the fact that players admitted that practice was sloppy last week and the players and coaches allowed it to continue? There's work to do.

» From JT: “What’s going on with Omar Manning?”