Shatel: Huskers' lawsuit shows it's time for Big Ten to come clean

This is not about disagreeing with safety or pandemic or good health. It’s about getting the Big Ten to come clean.

Who made this call? The Big Ten presidents alone? Did first-year commissioner Kevin Warren have any input? How much? Did he give them a push?

What was the specific research and the medical advice?

Was there a darned vote? What was it?

Basically, some good folks impacted by this want answers beyond the well-versed press release.

The Big Ten can be an impenetrable wall, even without long-time commissioner Jim Delany.

Parents groups from as many as 10 Big Ten schools sent letters to the league office asking for answers. The Big Ten’s most decorated returning player did the same. Some parents showed up at the Big Ten’s office — announced — but no Big Ten folks were there.

The Big Ten hasn’t had to answer a single question. But can Warren and the Big Ten officials dodge a lawsuit — especially one from student-athletes?

Again, this isn’t about damages or getting back on the field next month. It’s about transparency.