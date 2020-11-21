Shatel: Illinois was supposed to be a sure thing. Now nothing is certain for Nebraska

The offensive and defensive line play?

Where was the attitude? The swagger? The coaching?

That was one whale of a step back that Frost didn’t see coming. He wasn’t alone there.

But that brings up an undeniable byproduct of this stinker.

This is going to shake the belief that some Nebraska fans have in Frost.

That’s fair. This game changed the game in that sense. It will be an eye-opener. A slap of reality.

There has been progress but all of a sudden this one dials it back. And in Year 3, in some ways, you’re at square one.

Which way will it go?

The doubters will come now and some will write off Frost. But that's as ill-advised as saying the coach had a magic wand.

The answer is somewhere in the middle, a story that will play out. A coach is never as good as his best game or as bad as his worst. His story is told week after week, by the adjustments he makes and lessons he learns.

This is still a shortened season with a young quarterback, and lots of young players, making mistakes and time to clean them up and figure it all out.