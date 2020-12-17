Shatel: It's not too early to wonder who Nebraska's QB will be in 2021

Does all that get better next year? Can Martinez be the key to unlocking this offense on a weekly basis?

» Frost called redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey the “future” at quarterback. McCaffrey is a ball of energy on the field. But do you want that energy at quarterback?

Like Martinez, McCaffrey is a tough matchup when he’s scrambling out of the pocket or on the quarterback draw. But he struggled with accuracy and decision-making. McCaffrey is going to need some work to be a pocket quarterback.

McCaffrey looks like he could be a good college quarterback with development. On the other hand, he already looks like a dynamic force as a receiver/running back.

Imagine McCaffrey paired with Wan’Dale Robinson on pass routes in space along with two pass-catching tight ends and a deep-threat receiver. I wonder if Frost has imagined it.

Somebody who will have something to say about the future is freshman Logan Smothers, the dual-threat quarterback from Alabama. Would Smothers be ready to make a difference against Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan and the Big Ten West next season?