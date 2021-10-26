Shatel: Jake and Paul Meyers — like father, like son ... in more ways than one

Meyers’ shoulder never fully healed. A year later, his baseball career was over.

“I do wonder what would have happened,” Paul said. “But stuff happens and you just deal with it. In a lot of ways, that might have been a good thing that happened. It pointed me to a real career that I loved.”

Meyers became an assistant baseball coach and lead fundraiser at NU, and now is a business development manager in Omaha.

But watching Jake live his baseball dreams is the role of a lifetime for Paul.

He was able to watch his son follow his path to Westside and then NU. But since being called up by the Astros in August, Jake has set his own path. And now dad is joyfully following son.

“It’s incredibly cool,” Paul said. “Every parent loves to see their kids work toward their dreams. We’re proud that he’s put in the work, and when the opportunity was there for him, he was able to walk through the door.

“It’s always been the dream. It’s hoping, dreaming, knowing how difficult it is. I was on that path. I always just try to not look at the big picture and focus on what you did today. There are so many things that are out of your control.”