Shatel: Jake and Paul Meyers — like father, like son ... in more ways than one

First downs and second guesses:
Paul Meyers made it to the World Series.
He’s there in Houston as a doting dad to son Jake, the Astros' rookie sensation.
On Tuesday night, Papa Meyers took his customary position to watch his son. That is, as far from the action as possible, somewhere behind the outfield, where he can fret over the action by himself.
Unfortunately he’s watching Jake in the Houston dugout.
Jake Meyers was left off the World Series roster. His season hit the wall, literally, earlier this month when he crashed into the outfield wall in Chicago. He injured a shoulder that has been slow to heal.
Meyers, the former Westside Warrior and Nebraska baseball star, tried to stay in the game. Houston manager Dusty Baker had to all but drag him off the field.
Watching that was a little surreal for Dad. For good reason.
Paul Meyers, an All-American at NU in 1986, was in his fourth year with the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A team in 1990 when he injured his shoulder running into the outfield wall in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Meyers’ shoulder never fully healed. A year later, his baseball career was over.
“I do wonder what would have happened,” Paul said. “But stuff happens and you just deal with it. In a lot of ways, that might have been a good thing that happened. It pointed me to a real career that I loved.”
Meyers became an assistant baseball coach and lead fundraiser at NU, and now is a business development manager in Omaha.
But watching Jake live his baseball dreams is the role of a lifetime for Paul.
He was able to watch his son follow his path to Westside and then NU. But since being called up by the Astros in August, Jake has set his own path. And now dad is joyfully following son.
“It’s incredibly cool,” Paul said. “Every parent loves to see their kids work toward their dreams. We’re proud that he’s put in the work, and when the opportunity was there for him, he was able to walk through the door.
“It’s always been the dream. It’s hoping, dreaming, knowing how difficult it is. I was on that path. I always just try to not look at the big picture and focus on what you did today. There are so many things that are out of your control.”
Jake will just miss joining a long list of native Nebraskans to play in a World Series. Until the next time.
Paul and Jake are the rare father-son duo to both play baseball at Nebraska. You wonder if they would have been the first Nebraska-born father-son duo to play major-league baseball?
Darned those centerfield walls.
Like father, like son. And the Meyers wouldn’t have it, or play it, any other way.
» Staying on the theme of fathers and sons, Erik Chinander spoke with reporters Tuesday for the first time since his father, Gene, passed away nearly two weeks ago.
Every son takes a piece of his dad, resembles him in some way.
On Tuesday, Gene Chinander’s influence and teachings shined through his son.
We’ve gotten to know Erik, the NU defensive coordinator, for four years as a stand-up guy. A real guy, as he would put it.
No excuses. No fluff. He’ll take the hits and responsibility. He coaches his players with tough love and hugs.
But if you want to really see a father’s influence, watch the son as he speaks about his dad just after his passing.
Things got a little dusty listening to Chinander talk about learning to be a “real guy,” a “disciplined guy,” and someone who wants to show players how to become good guys, good fathers and good people in the community.
Erik Chinander dug deep in his soul and shared all that, and more, with the media on Tuesday. He volunteered it, and thanked all for the thoughts and prayers.
Through it all, Chinander introduced us to his dad. It was the best sort of tribute a father could ever want.
» Big Ten Network’s “The Journey” features NU quarterback Adrian Martinez this week. One of the last scenes shows Martinez getting a postgame hug from Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck after the Oct. 16 game.
Though you can’t hear what Fleck is saying, the words are shown on the screen, including Fleck saying, “I’m proud of the player you’ve become.”
Martinez, still stinging from defeat, does not look thrilled at the interaction and immediately walks to the locker room.
Five minutes later, Fleck steps to a microphone and offers the “culture vs. skill” quote.
Question: If Martinez developed into a player Fleck can respect, wouldn’t that indicate Nebraska has a culture worth respecting?
That quote gets more and more bizarre all the time.
» As Husker fans prepare to see five-star recruit Bryce McGowens for the first time Wednesday night, NU coaches are not backing off the hype.
Nebraska assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih says McGowens is the most talented recruit he’s been around. And adds the kid won’t be overwhelmed by the moments this season.
“His confidence will never waver,” Abdelmassih said. “He’s going to have bad moments, he’s going to have bad games. It’s not going to be seamless for the next five months.
“But the thing about him is, his confidence is so high and that to me is what separates the guys who make it at that level. Their confidence is always the difference. And that’s Bryce.”
Can’t wait.
» We'll never know the pain and frustrations, all the hard work, that Bubba Starling and JD Spielman went through. Their stories will carry a "what if" but no regrets.
» Things could unravel quickly at Penn State. Word is out that coach James Franklin last summer hired super agent James Sexton, known for shopping coaches around. No wonder the Nittany Lions struggled to beat Illinois.
» For folks already trying to figure out if Cincinnati would fit as the No. 4 playoff team, or would even make the cut, here’s a reminder.
Georgia beat UC 24-21 in last year’s Peach Bowl. And the Bulldogs needed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat the Bearcats.
» One more and I’m outta here: Congrats to Gary Green, coach Jay Mims and Union Omaha for winning the USL regular-season title and clinching the top spot in the playoffs, which begin for the Owls Nov. 13 at Werner Park. After finishing second last year, what a terrific start for the franchise.
