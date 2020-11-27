Shatel: Maybe one day the Huskers will get tired of losing

Maybe one day they’ll be sick of feeling sick.
Maybe one day they’ll get tired of missing a block on the game-winning drive. Maybe one day they’ll catch every punt.
Maybe one day Scott Frost will smile after one of these Iowa games, instead of looking like he got the wind knocked out of him.
That’s for the future.
Nebraska fans don’t want to hear about the future. They want to win now.
But here in the present, the Huskers still blink.
This is a recording.
The latest installment was particularly frustrating after the program’s sixth straight loss to Iowa.
It had the makings of a glorious day for Nebraska football. The Huskers had climbed up off the mat from last week, throwing haymakers. Adrian Martinez had regained old form, and NU took a lead early in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Blackshirts held their own, and that gap of physicality between the two programs looks like it's closed. Erik Chinander’s group redeemed itself from last week, holding its own most of the day with a physical style, and forced three Iowa field goal attempts late.
The last one from Keith Duncan, the lovable kiss-blower, doinked off the crossbar. Oh, karma. NU had a chance at last-drive glory, 68 yards to paydirt.
But after Martinez hit a couple nice passes, the junior quarterback was hit just before he could release another. Fumble. Iowa ball.
Ballgame.
The Iowa defender that hit Martinez rushed right around senior right guard Matt Farniok, who had the worst feeling an offensive lineman can have.
Farniok is a warrior. A captain. A stand-up guy. But not perfect.
He wasn’t alone. Cam Taylor-Britt, another warrior, misplayed a punt that Iowa recovered and led to three points.
There were penalties, an out-of-bounds hit, an offensive holding call that negated a big Martinez run. We don’t need to dwell on all of them.
They do need to clean them up.
The Huskers fought. They gave great effort. Frost said he was proud to coach them.
But afterward in the postgame press conference, the third-year coach looked and sounded frazzled. Emotionally spent.
Taking the next step is hard when you keep tripping over your own shoelaces.
“(Cleaning up mistakes has) been a three-year process and it’s making me old,” Frost said.
Frost does look weathered. The native son sounds ever-determined, but there’s a tone of exasperation on that voice that has become a recording.
At least he found a new catchphrase.
“We got to button things up and do things right,” Frost said. “All the time.
“You can’t do those things against good teams. The good teams in this league are buttoned-up like that. I keep saying, we got a lot of talent on this team. We went toe-to-toe with those guys. We’re just doing the little stuff that gets us beat.”
Frost got a little animated, which is a sign it’s getting to him. Maybe that’s good.
He said his players have to catch every punt in practice. Can’t miss a class. Can’t miss a test. On and on.
Then he went back to how it was in his day. If anyone missed class, it never got back to Tom Osborne — because Jason Peter and Grant Wistrom would have handled it.
I love those old stories, but they don’t apply to the present. Or this team.
Frost referred to his passion for the program after last week’s loss, too. But he can’t expect his team to care as much about Nebraska as he did.
He also can’t expect them to care about Peter or Wistrom, or understand what that was all about. Because they don’t.
The old school reference is pertinent, though, because it’s a reminder that this is what Frost must create.
He can’t transform the efficiency and pride from the 90s. He must find a way for his players to figure that out for themselves.
Losing is a great teacher, but how many lessons does it take?
One thing about the old days: Nebraska was known for being the most physical and efficient team in the Big Eight and Big 12. This brings up an important point.
Most Big Ten schools make their living playing physical and clean football. Waiting for the other guy to blink and seizing on the self-imposed gaffes.
My, how they must love Nebraska in the Big Ten. The gift that keeps on giving.
NU’s problems aren’t talent-related. Think about how many games the Huskers woulda, coulda, shoulda won if they had stayed out of their own way.
So what’s a third-year Nebraska coach to do?
Frost played in a Nebraska program that had dozens of stations at practice, many coaches and players and repetitions.
But mostly, they had Osborne. Tall Tom struck an imposing, intimidating figure. He could be an unrelenting taskmaster.
So could his veteran staff, all of them.
You can’t expect Frost to be Osborne. Can’t happen. But Frost and his staff must find their own formula to get efficiency drilled into their players — to the point where you don’t dare make a mistake.
The Huskers offered a good response Friday, after a week in which the head coach, quarterbacks and team were written off by some folks who only criticize because they care.
“I’ve been doubted in this state before,” Frost said. “I know what happened last time, and it’s going to happen again.”
The difference is this time Frost isn’t surrounded by teammates, a head coach and culture that wouldn’t allow a crumb to touch the floor.
This time Frost and his hand-picked staff must re-create the way of football that long ago built a dynasty.
How long does that take? Until they get sick and tired of being sick and tired.
This is a recording.
