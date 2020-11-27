Shatel: Maybe one day the Huskers will get tired of losing

At least he found a new catchphrase.

“We got to button things up and do things right,” Frost said. “All the time.

“You can’t do those things against good teams. The good teams in this league are buttoned-up like that. I keep saying, we got a lot of talent on this team. We went toe-to-toe with those guys. We’re just doing the little stuff that gets us beat.”

Frost got a little animated, which is a sign it’s getting to him. Maybe that’s good.

He said his players have to catch every punt in practice. Can’t miss a class. Can’t miss a test. On and on.

Then he went back to how it was in his day. If anyone missed class, it never got back to Tom Osborne — because Jason Peter and Grant Wistrom would have handled it.

I love those old stories, but they don’t apply to the present. Or this team.

Frost referred to his passion for the program after last week’s loss, too. But he can’t expect his team to care as much about Nebraska as he did.

He also can’t expect them to care about Peter or Wistrom, or understand what that was all about. Because they don’t.