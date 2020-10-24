Shatel: Nebraska did look better than last year. But how much better?

It was different. It was the same.

Mostly, it was Ohio State.

The bottom line from a 2020 season opener: Nebraska is better. But what does that mean?

The scoreboard didn’t lie. Not when it was 14-14. Not at the end, when Ohio State tacked on a late touchdown to make it 52-17.

Last year, on a miserable night in Lincoln, the score was 48-7. It was 56-14 in 2017. And 62-3 the year before that.

But this didn’t feel like any of those helpless games.

It felt like progress, except for the steps back.

It felt like hope, except for the mistakes that reappeared like old bad habits.

But if you were looking for conclusions or road maps for 2020, you came to the wrong place. Even in a stadium devoid of 104,000 and the Best Damn Band In The Land.

The Buckeyes are who we thought they were. They were favored by 27.5 points. When they were popped in the mouth early, they kept their composure and finally their talent spilled out all over the field.

I’m not sure Ohio State's defense can hold up against Alabama or Clemson, but that was not going to be the issue Saturday.