Shatel: Nebraska is now a leader in the Big Ten, at least off the field

“And once you get a freedom of information act on that, you’ll find that A.) they didn’t really have a formal vote, which is ridiculous, and B.) you’re going to see the minutes and what some of the presidents were saying and they’ll be in trouble.

“They’re paranoid right now.”

The confusion about the vote is surprising. The Big Ten prides itself on being a student of history and tradition. High-level votes are part of both in the league.

When Michigan State joined the Big Ten in 1950, there was a vote by all nine schools. Carpenter says the vote was 5-4, with OSU providing the decisive vote, though at the time, the Big Ten announced the vote was a unanimous 9-0.

Then came the historic vote after the 1973 Ohio State-Michigan tie to decide who would go to the Rose Bowl. That vote was 6-4 in favor of the Buckeyes.

That was the most famous vote in Big Ten history — well, until this one. If there was a vote.

“This is a major decision and these are public employees,” Carpenter said.