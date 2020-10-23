Shatel: Nothing is normal. But the start of Husker football makes it feel close

It feels like they already did.

» I’m anxious to see how playing a game in an empty stadium impacts the two teams. If anything, it should help the visitors, right?

I think it will be minimal. Ohio State and Nebraska both practice in their stadiums with no fans. Once the game starts, I expect both teams to settle in.

The Big Ten, in its never-ending quest for monotony, has set a limit on the decibels for the canned crowd noise. I suppose this makes sense. You don’t suppose anyone would crank it up when the other guy is on offense?

I do know this: The massive Ohio State student section is a huge factor. Not having them in that end zone can only help NU.

Nebraska needs any advantage it can get.

» One thing I’ll be watching from Martinez: Can he become a more dangerous runner?

When the quarterback tucks and scoots, or on designed run calls, he’s a natural runner. Martinez’s running is a major problem for defenses.

The junior’s first two seasons have had similar rushing numbers: 140 carries for 629 yards, eight touchdowns and 57.2 yards per game in 2018; 144 for 626, seven TDs and 62.6 in 2019.