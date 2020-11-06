Shatel: Remember the Alamo? The NUs have changed since that bowl game 20 years ago

Next time Kade Warner is open in the end zone? Take some off the throw and hit him in the numbers.

In other words, make plays. Positive, winning plays.

This game will flash a light on Martinez’s game and progress.

The right answer for Martinez could set him on a winning path. The wrong answer? It will turn the conversation toward backup Luke McCaffrey.

What we see will be the truth. That’s what you get with Northwestern, which is looking for its first 3-0 start in the Big Ten since 2000.

A long time ago for NU. And the other NU.

Tom’s Takes

» This is my favorite Big Ten trip and the favorite of many Husker fans, for obvious reasons. I particularly like riding the train to a college football game. Then walking out of the station and seeing Lake Michigan to the right and the intimate campus to the left.

Now some Husker fans might make the trip, but Chicago won’t be the same. Not with all the restrictions on restaurants and bars, many with curbside pickup only.