Shatel: Scott Frost now faces the classic coaching dilemma

Frost has to choose a quarterback. He has to make someone’s day. He has to break someone’s heart.

This is difficult enough because Frost was a quarterback who competed hard, won and lost on the scoreboard, got criticized, laid awake at night wondering if he was doing enough, had his coach stick by him. Frost remembers how much it all meant.

But now he’s the adult, the head guy, the one the quarterbacks are watching and trying to impress. He’s the one who has to choose.

Frost loves them both. He recruited both to run his offense. He feels a certain loyalty to both.

When you’re the assistant or the coordinator, this doesn’t fall in your lap. When you’re the head coach, it keeps you up at night.

Now add the variable that this decision could change the team, set it on course.

If it’s the right decision.

Coaches make these calls up and down the roster every year. Maybe the veteran coaches get used to it. Maybe they never do. But these decisions must be made.

Because the college football coach is being paid to win. And there’s a stadium — a state — full of people like the one at Hy-Vee counting on him to do it.