Shatel: The Big Ten cares about health? Nebraska's basketball schedule says otherwise

Eight games in 14 days? Fred Hoiberg has been there, done that.
The last time came three years ago, when Hoiberg was coaching the Chicago Bulls. The eight-game tour began against Toronto at home on Nov. 17, 2018, and ended at Houston on Dec. 1. They played back-to-back nights twice, including the final two games — at Detroit then at Houston.
Those were the last games Hoiberg coached in Chicago. When he signed on with Nebraska the following March, he probably thought those days were over.
Surprise!
Hoiberg's Huskers played Illinois on Friday night — their fourth Big Ten game since last Saturday. On Saturday they'll board a plane for the East Coast, where they'll play at Penn State on Sunday, and then back-to-back games at Maryland on Tuesday and Wednesday night. They'll complete the eight-game swing next Saturday when they host Purdue.
This is not the NBA. It's the Big Ten.
Feel free to insert your own punch line.
The Big Ten has become its own punch line, and the joke is on anyone who still believes the league cares about the health and well-being of student athletes or academics. At this point, the Big Ten isn't even Ivy League Light.
Now, ordinarily the Nebraska players might think this is kind of cool. Games, games, games. Hardly any practices. In today's world, hoop kids grow up spending the day and weekends in gyms playing game after game, with an hour or two break in between. It's how the amateur basketball world rolls.
But this is no ordinary world, remember?
The Big Ten is cramming game after game into the Huskers' schedule because NU was forced to postpone five games in January while on a 27-day COVID pause.
These are young men who didn't do any physical activity for three weeks while the virus was in their bodies. It wears you out, physically and mentally. Doctors recommend that COVID patients come back slowly when they are in the clear.
Nebraska players have basically been back in action for 10 days, with a handful of practices, still playing their way back into basketball shape. When the games restarted, Hoiberg said he would monitor their minutes accordingly, letting them work their way back.
Does playing eight games in 14 days sound like a smart way to come back from a three-week bout with COVID?
It sounds like something else besides the players' well-being is the priority here. Does anyone in the Big Ten office really think this is a good idea?
I get that games need to be played, and in this case games need to be made up. But this is a pandemic. Not every game can be played.
Is that second Maryland-Nebraska game really necessary? Is it because the Terps, with an NCAA NET ranking of 43, need the win … er, game?
It will be interesting to see what the Big Ten does with Michigan when it returns Sunday after having paused on Jan. 22. The Wolverines were leading the Big Ten standings and being talked about as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney. Will Michigan do the eight-game tour in 14 days? Maybe the schedule won't allow for that. Maybe it did for Nebraska.
And maybe that's the difference between the top and bottom of the standings. Thank you, sir. May I have another?
The Huskers will get through this gauntlet, but at this point it's not about the wins or losses. It's about health, physical and mental. After fighting COVID and then being put into a Big Ten blender, it's about survival. And it's going to be hard to put any measure on this second Hoiberg season.
The coach knew the Big Ten would try to get in as many made-up games as possible. But this seems extreme, especially for a league that refused to play football for two months because of caution and science and the pandemic and the kids. What happened to all that concern?
One word: Basketball. The Big Ten is a basketball-centric league. It allowed the teams to play nonconference games. It didn't do that for football and won't for baseball. The league goes eight to 12 teams deep in most years. It cares about basketball. It's why young men come through on their way to the NBA.
Well, talk about training. Nebraska players are getting a first-hand look at life in the NBA.