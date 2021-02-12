Shatel: The Big Ten cares about health? Nebraska's basketball schedule says otherwise

It will be interesting to see what the Big Ten does with Michigan when it returns Sunday after having paused on Jan. 22. The Wolverines were leading the Big Ten standings and being talked about as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney. Will Michigan do the eight-game tour in 14 days? Maybe the schedule won't allow for that. Maybe it did for Nebraska.

And maybe that's the difference between the top and bottom of the standings. Thank you, sir. May I have another?

The Huskers will get through this gauntlet, but at this point it's not about the wins or losses. It's about health, physical and mental. After fighting COVID and then being put into a Big Ten blender, it's about survival. And it's going to be hard to put any measure on this second Hoiberg season.

The coach knew the Big Ten would try to get in as many made-up games as possible. But this seems extreme, especially for a league that refused to play football for two months because of caution and science and the pandemic and the kids. What happened to all that concern?

One word: Basketball. The Big Ten is a basketball-centric league. It allowed the teams to play nonconference games. It didn't do that for football and won't for baseball. The league goes eight to 12 teams deep in most years. It cares about basketball. It's why young men come through on their way to the NBA.