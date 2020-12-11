Shatel: The Huskers need a reward for their resilience

Now what are the Huskers going to do about it?

Ohio State fought hard for this season, with an eye on the College Football Playoff. Say what you want about the powerful getting the breaks. In many ways, OSU earned this chance.

What did NU get? A spinning ride on a roller coaster. It’s been an eventful six games.

Now NU (2-4) has a chance to take advantage of that opportunity it fought for with Nebraska spirit.

With two games left, Scott Frost’s team has a chance to take something tangible out of this pandemic season. That’s no small deal.

College football has been a mirror of the country in this pandemic. You take what the pandemic will allow.

There are a handful of programs fighting for playoff berths. Indiana and Iowa State are having epic seasons. Boston College just opted out of any bowl game. LSU has all but shut down for the season.

The Huskers, tip-toeing through the rubble, need something to take out of this very strange year. Something credible.

It starts Saturday. Beat Minnesota and Big Red can make a case at a bowl bid.