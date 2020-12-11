Shatel: The Huskers need a reward for their resilience

Don’t run to the mailbox.
They’re not coming. Not the apology signed by Kevin Warren on Big Ten stationary.
Not the box of chocolates from Desmond Howard, with an attached note vowing a newfound respect for Nebraska.
And certainly not the column from the journalists who went knives-out on Nebraska for simply looking for a way to play football games during this pandemic.
(The pandemic is worse now than it was in August, but there are no columns that I see calling for a shutdown of college basketball. But I digress.)
Last week the Big Ten swallowed a heaping of pride by changing a rule that allows No. 4-ranked Ohio State to play in the league championship game on Dec. 19.
The action was debated across the league but there was no arguing this: It vindicated those who called for scheduling flexibility in August and again in October.
There will be no acknowledgement of that, Husker Nation. That’s fine. You know. We know. They know. That’s what matters.
Nebraska fought the good fight, got muddied, and emerged with the opportunity it was seeking all along.
Opportunity. That’s what this was season was all about.
Now what are the Huskers going to do about it?
Ohio State fought hard for this season, with an eye on the College Football Playoff. Say what you want about the powerful getting the breaks. In many ways, OSU earned this chance.
What did NU get? A spinning ride on a roller coaster. It’s been an eventful six games.
Now NU (2-4) has a chance to take advantage of that opportunity it fought for with Nebraska spirit.
With two games left, Scott Frost’s team has a chance to take something tangible out of this pandemic season. That’s no small deal.
College football has been a mirror of the country in this pandemic. You take what the pandemic will allow.
There are a handful of programs fighting for playoff berths. Indiana and Iowa State are having epic seasons. Boston College just opted out of any bowl game. LSU has all but shut down for the season.
The Huskers, tip-toeing through the rubble, need something to take out of this very strange year. Something credible.
It starts Saturday. Beat Minnesota and Big Red can make a case at a bowl bid.
Yes, Minnesota hasn’t played a game in three weeks and is down more than 20 players. But for a Husker program learning to win, every one counts.
Yes, a bowl bid won't likely come with the usual 15 extra practices or tickets for fans and the marching band. Players would essentially stay in their hotel rooms unless they’re going to practice.
But it would be the first bowl since 2016. Meaningful? You bet.
What about a 4-4 record? In a year where some opponents were spread thin.
It would be the first time NU was at .500 in how long? Too long.
It would be momentum. And if Frost has a salesman bone in his body, he can sell that. To recruits. To natives growing restless.
He can show his players a reward for resiliency.
These guys have been taking nothing but body shots since last summer.
From the national media. From Ohio State and then Northwestern.
After a nifty win over Penn State, they brought some self-imposed abuse with the Illinois debacle.
But lately, all the Huskers have been doing is rallying, starting with quarterback Adrian Martinez. It’s become a redemption story. For Martinez. And the program.
But it needs a strong finish. It needs a proper ending.
A lot of college football programs are going to wipe this season from their memory when it’s over.
If Martinez keeps up his revival, and the defense keeps growing up and a boat load of young players keep gaining experience, the Huskers might just take something valuable out of 2020.
A bridge to 2021.
The stakes are as big as they can get for NU in 2020. But there’s this, too: the Huskers can honor all the work and grief that went into fighting for this opportunity.
You go to all this trouble to play games, you might as well win.
You heard it here last: I’m buying in on the Martinez story. Nebraska 31, Minnesota 20.
