Shatel: There's a transformation taking place in Memorial Stadium

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. And then beat ’em.

That’s what I thought as I heard Frost talk about bringing back a long, lost friend to Lincoln.

“I want to really dial in on fundamentals this year,” Frost said.

The coach pointed out that was hard to do last year, but I think the change has more to do with the exasperation in Frost’s voice week after week after watching his team stumble over itself.

“We’re really going to focus on being a physical team, on fundamentals up front, fundamentals in the run game, on defense,” Frost said.

“I think if we get really good at those things, then our base things will work a little bit better and then we can get creative with the others.

“If we can lean on those things, then we’ll be able to make some plays with some other creative things.”

Translation: Frost still wants to roll out his version of Oregon and maybe pull a couple of surprises.

But it’s easier to do when leading after the first quarter and on second-and-3, not third-and-10.

Join ’em. Then beat ’em.