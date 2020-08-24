Shatel: There's no keeping score in a pandemic. We're all on the same team

When it comes down to it, would Warren really allow his son to play? And would he attend a game? That first Mississippi State game will get high ratings in Big Ten burgs.

» If I were a gambling man, I’d bet on there being a first MSU game. You can be sure the SEC will do everything it can to play games this fall, with this added incentive: Folks in the South would love to show up their Big Ten rivals.

» Does the Associated Press poll know something we don’t? It ranked nine teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 in its preseason poll.

» That's really rubbing it in to Ohio State, which was ranked No. 2.

» I wonder if some of the writers who voted in the poll are also the ones who have been telling us all summer there won’t be a college football season.

» Don’t get your hopes up. The AP says after (if?) the season starts, only teams scheduled to play in the fall will be eligible. That leaves a pool of 76 teams.

» How about a Top 76 poll?

» The AP also stated if there is a spring season, it will consider doing spring rankings. Hey, maybe the Big Ten or Pac-12 can win a national championship.