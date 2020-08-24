Shatel: There's no keeping score in a pandemic. We're all on the same team

First downs and second guesses with a disclaimer: I received my medical degree from watching “M*A*S*H”:
» Before we get to Kevin Warren, I have a few words to say about the “right side of history.”
The dreaded phrase came up again recently, when a national columnist wrote that the Big Ten and Pac-12 were on “the right side of history.”
What exactly does that mean? And who decides it?
Are the people who do the right things, wear masks, etc., and don’t get coronavirus on the right side?
What about the folks who do the right things and still get it? Right or wrong?
And those who scoff at the virus, break the social distancing rules, and don’t get the virus? Did they jump from the wrong to the right side? Asking for friends without masks.
What about the University of Iowa students who obeyed the COVID-19 rules but had their sports cut last week? Right side?
And those among 51 University of Nebraska athletic department employees who did all the right things and were furloughed? Right side of history? Or wrong?
This pandemic is a field day for second-guessing, not only in sports but for everyone impacted by it. Which is everyone.
It feels wrong, and disgusting, to turn this into a contest with a scoreboard.
There is no right side to coronavirus. We’re all on the wrong side of this pandemic, all affected in different ways and levels.
But that’s where we are today, especially in this great country. I’m right and you’re wrong, or vice versa. The fact we’ve turned a medical crisis into a contest is a reason we’ve struggled to cope with it.
Whether we know it or not, something has finally united us: COVID-19. We’re all in this together.
» That said, there is no shortage of people wanting to put the Big Ten presidents and Kevin Warren on the wrong side of their decision.
» I don’t think the Big Ten football parents groups, including the one from Nebraska, are expecting the Big Ten to reverse its decision. That’s not going to happen.
But I understand their demand for the league to share its information and offer up some transparency. And shine a light on a flawed process. I applaud it. And I wonder if that fight will end up in court.
I think the parents would at least like an explanation from Warren as to why his son is moving forward playing for Mississippi State. Warren said it was a family decision. That’s a decision Big Ten families didn’t get to make.
When it comes down to it, would Warren really allow his son to play? And would he attend a game? That first Mississippi State game will get high ratings in Big Ten burgs.
» If I were a gambling man, I’d bet on there being a first MSU game. You can be sure the SEC will do everything it can to play games this fall, with this added incentive: Folks in the South would love to show up their Big Ten rivals.
» Does the Associated Press poll know something we don’t? It ranked nine teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 in its preseason poll.
» That's really rubbing it in to Ohio State, which was ranked No. 2.
» I wonder if some of the writers who voted in the poll are also the ones who have been telling us all summer there won’t be a college football season.
» Don’t get your hopes up. The AP says after (if?) the season starts, only teams scheduled to play in the fall will be eligible. That leaves a pool of 76 teams.
» How about a Top 76 poll?
» The AP also stated if there is a spring season, it will consider doing spring rankings. Hey, maybe the Big Ten or Pac-12 can win a national championship.
» Sorry, I heard that from the same SEC chum who, when the College Football Playoff announced it was moving forward this year without the Big Ten and Pac-12, said, “What else is new?”
» More and more, I like the idea of the Big Ten starting an eight-week football season on Thanksgiving weekend, when students will be on break for eight weeks. Imagine kicking off that traditional rivalry weekend with Ohio State-Michigan, Indiana-Purdue, etc.
» And that age-old traditional rivalry, Nebraska-Minnesota.
» That sort of idea should have been figured out a month ago. By Nov. 25, whatever season the SEC/ACC/Big 12 have will be just about over. And anything the Big Ten or Pac-12 do over the winter and spring — my prediction — will be an exhibition season.
» How many transfers will Big Ten schools lose this season? Start keeping an eye on the portal in Lincoln. Anyone know what the portal looks like?
» As someone who had a family member with COVID-19, I can’t figure out one thing about these liability concerns. How do you know exactly where and when someone got the virus? And if schools are concerned about football players and parents suing over COVID-19, what about students who contract it on campus? Wouldn't businesses have the same concerns?
» Thank you, Hunter Sallis, for changing the conversation. I know you don’t need it, but this column comes with free advice. Here’s my two cents for a young man with 12 very good options. Find the fit. Pay attention to the people. Go with the school that feels like home away from home.
The rims at all those schools are the same height. Of course, not all uniforms are created equal. Good luck, sir. Enjoy the process.
» One more and I’m outta here: This one’s for the teachers. I’d say give ‘em a raise, but I know better. My dad was a teacher.
Instead, fine one and give them a “thanks for all you do.” Tell them we couldn’t do without them. Let them know they’re appreciated, especially in these trying times.
It will warm their heart, if not their bank account.
