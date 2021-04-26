Shatel: This Husker spring game will be more meaningful than any other

First downs and second guesses:
Can you feel it?
The weather is turning. And Saturday it’s going to feel like we’re turning a corner and finally seeing daylight at the end of the tunnel.
Of course I’m talking about the Nebraska spring football game.
By definition it’s a practice, the 15th and final of spring. These usually don’t hold a lot of meaning. A nice place to get an early tan.
But this year’s spring game might mean more than all of the other spring games put together.
Fans will be allowed back in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, many entering the football palace for the first time in two years. For some it's seemed like 10 years.
A few thousand Husker fans watched the team’s open practice on April 17 in the stadium. But this will be different. This will feel more like a game. Like normal.
As of Monday, 32,000 tickets have been sold. The 50% limit means there are 10,000 still available — most of them in the north or south end zones.
Wherever. Whatever. It’s football. Live. In person.
The spring game has brought crowds of up to 90,000 before. But this half-capacity 42,000 will feel like the greatest spring game crowd ever.
It’s been a long year in the pandemic. It’s not over yet. But day by day, vaccine by vaccine, we inch closer to a new life that somehow resembles the old one.
Everyone has a different way to measure that.
I’m a sports guy. When 42,000 Nebraska fans are back in Memorial Stadium watching the sport they love, it’s a comfort food for this old sports soul.
There are certainly many more Nebraskans who are going to feel that same warmth from the 83-degree sun Saturday.
And not just in the stadium. How many Nebraska fans might pack up a car and park downtown and walk around, hang out back in their favorite haunt for the first time in two years? Hey, the “game” is on TV.
A lot of them will, probably more than you or I would guess.
It helps the economy of Lincoln. And the mental well-being of many more around the state.
The fans in the stadium will wear masks. And in socially distant assigned seats.
But it’s fans watching football and for many of us sports nuts, that’s the definition of turning the corner.
It’s also a precursor of the fall, when full capacity crowds may be back. Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski said last week he expects Purdue to be able to make that decision — and that decision will be games with full capacity.
Let the plans, and games, begin.
In a little more than a month, we will have our College World Series back. Last week the NCAA announced the event will have 50% capacity.
You can be sure thousands more will have daily reunions with tailgate parties and the merchants around TD Ameritrade Park.
It’s gonna feel like Omaha again.
That’s the power of sports. We’ll feel it on Saturday under the warmth of a May sun at Memorial Stadium. It’s going to feel good.
» Glad to see both Nebraska and Creighton (with MECA) submitted bids to host an NCAA baseball regional. At least one, if not both, have a good chance to host based on the communities, facilities and amenities around the ballparks.
This year, regional bids will be based on health and welfare of the teams and fans in an NCAA baseball tourney played outside of a bubble.
What if either, or neither, team makes the NCAA field? It’s still a good faith gesture to the NCAA (they’ll be helping the NCAA during a unique year) and a way to secure regionals in future years. NU hasn’t hosted since 2008 and CU never has.
You want the NCAA to think of both baseball parks as places that host regionals. This is a good year to start.
» Looking for something very cool to do after the spring game?
Donnie Dodge, local producer, director and Nebraska football historian, will be showing his brand new documentary “Dual Threat — Football and Family” at 6 p.m. at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center on NU’s campus.
“Dual Threat” is the story of Jerry Warner, whom Dodge calls the first dual-threat quarterback in Nebraska history. Warner, who came from Beaver City, helped lead NU into a new era of college football in 1910 and would later go on to serve as an Army Air Corps pilot in World War I.
Tickets are $5 and all proceeds go to the Food Bank of Lincoln. Very cool.
» Okay here are my picks: San Francisco takes Trey Lance, Atlanta shocks the pundits and takes hometown kid Justin Fields, and New England trades up to get Mac Jones. It probably won’t end up that way but it could. Is it Thursday night yet?
» One more and I’m outta here: When I heard Tom Osborne is giving the commencement speech at UNL graduation on May 8 at Memorial Stadium, it brought an old story back.
One day after a football practice some 25 years ago, Osborne’s daily chat with writers was interrupted by the loud sirens of fire trucks nearby. Thick black smoke was coming out of an apparent chemistry classroom in adjacent Hamilton Hall.
Osborne quipped, “If that happened over here, everybody would be booing.”