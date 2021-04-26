Shatel: This Husker spring game will be more meaningful than any other

It’s been a long year in the pandemic. It’s not over yet. But day by day, vaccine by vaccine, we inch closer to a new life that somehow resembles the old one.

Everyone has a different way to measure that.

I’m a sports guy. When 42,000 Nebraska fans are back in Memorial Stadium watching the sport they love, it’s a comfort food for this old sports soul.

There are certainly many more Nebraskans who are going to feel that same warmth from the 83-degree sun Saturday.

And not just in the stadium. How many Nebraska fans might pack up a car and park downtown and walk around, hang out back in their favorite haunt for the first time in two years? Hey, the “game” is on TV.

A lot of them will, probably more than you or I would guess.

It helps the economy of Lincoln. And the mental well-being of many more around the state.

The fans in the stadium will wear masks. And in socially distant assigned seats.

But it’s fans watching football and for many of us sports nuts, that’s the definition of turning the corner.