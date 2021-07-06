Shatel: Time for Omaha Country Club and it's hills to take center stage

First downs and second guesses, from the deep rough:
Omaha Country Club looks like a painting. Rembrandt with flag sticks.
I only see one thing missing.
There’s no tent for knee replacements at the turn.
“A few weeks ago one of the players emailed and said, ‘Tell me, what do I need to work on?’” said Tony Pesavento, director of golf at OCC.
“I said, ‘Do you have a StairMaster?’”
Welcome to Nebraska, U.S. Senior Open players. Buckle up.
Perry Maxwell’s masterpiece rides like a roller coaster, up and down, down and up. Imagine playing 17 and needing to birdie the last hole to win.
Just as soon as you scale this last mountain.
The veterans who played here in 2013 know the ropes: Hold on to one. The first-timers to our event are wondering, “When do we get to the flat part of Nebraska?”
“Some of these guys have never been to Nebraska and they think it’s a flat cornfield,” said Troy Martin, the Omahan who caddies for Stephen Ames.
“It’s not. It’s probably the hilliest course we’ll play all year. They’re very surprised.”
Somewhere just off Heartbreak Hill on 18 they should put a plaque commemorating the words of Colin Montgomerie, who in 2013 smiled when he said:
“I’m just thrilled that I don’t have any more bloody hills to climb for one more day. I was told that Nebraska was flat. They lied.”
Navigating Nebraska terrain is one thing. But the USGA brought back several tee boxes and added some teeth to the rough, and the greens are perfect. Translation: fast.
The legends of golf will be tested, just the way the USGA likes it. Martin, who produced the yardage books for the event, doubts that Kenny Perry’s winning 267 (minus-13) in 2013 will be approached.
“Two weeks ago I was out there and it was absolutely perfect,” Martin said. “What Eric (McPherson, course superintendent) has done has been great. The playing surface is perfect.
“It’s way better than it was in 2013. Then they were trying to keep the greens alive (because of the heat). I don’t think we’re going to have the heat this week. If that’s the case, they can keep them drier, firmer, faster.
“With the new tee boxes, it’s going to be much tougher than 2013.”
Enjoy the ride.
Martin, who has caddied for Dave Stockton, Steve Lowery, Nick Price, Nick Faldo and Peter Jacobsen, was looking to cut back on the looping.
Jacobsen was moving toward retirement, and Martin figured he would spend more time on his yardage book business.
But then he and Jacobsen played a round with Ames at a tourney this spring. Ames’ wife, Kelly, was his caddy.
When Jacobsen mentioned that he was thinking about retiring, Kelly asked Martin if he would consider working for Ames.
“Peter said, ‘You should work for this guy,’” Martin said. “He’s very talented.”
In their first start together, Ames finished 10th. Then 34th. Then he won the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines.
After finishing 20th in the Senior Players Championship, Ames ranks 21st in the Charles Schwab race and is a threat to win this week.
“It’s been pretty awesome,” Martin said. “I couldn’t have anticipated that.”
Martin helped secure Nick Faldo as the guest speaker at Creighton Prep’s Sports Night in September.
Why isn’t Faldo, a six-time major winner, out here climbing hills and sweating with the other pros?
“The time he dedicates to TV, it takes too much away,” Martin said.
“He’s a grinder. He only did it that one time because he had five weeks off of TV. He’s not the kind of guy who can come out and play one week and go back to TV. He needs three weeks to get his game ready.”
Finally, I have something in common with Faldo.
I’m excited for college athletes. The idea of NIL is long overdue. The schools paying players was a flawed idea that could never work. The NIL is revenue for athletes who don’t get the opportunity to work, and it’s open to all athletes, not just revenue-producers.
I shouldn’t have been amazed but I was at the speed with which college athletes were ready with brand names and logos and entrepreneurial gigs at the NIL launch. Just goes to show that kids are older these days, and getting older all the time.
Interesting quote from an anonymous college football coach in The Athletic, talking about the dangers of boosters using NIL to secure big-time recruits:
“Well now, it’s put up or shut up time. Boosters are allowed to pay people. If you don’t want them to leave the neighborhood, hire ‘em. Don’t complain. You had a chance to land them.”
Terry Donahue was a great coach, a class act. I always admired how he chose to play Nebraska, even though it benefited NU (which recruited California) more than UCLA and Nebraska hammered the Bruins in both 1983 and 1984.
Donahue once said if his team wanted to be a national contender, it had to beat Nebraska. He was able to do that once in six tries — in 1988.
There were memorable moments in the series, but my favorite was in 1994, when NU’s offensive tackle Zach Wiegert won Chevrolet “player of the game.” After the game, Weigert wanted to know if he got a car.
If only there was NIL back then.
One more and I’m outta here: Sandy Buda, who coached with Donahue at Kansas, was manning security in the College World Series press box last week.
The first day of the CWS, Buda handed me a book: “The Riverboat Gambler: Still Dealing After All These Years.”
It’s Buda’s book, with stories about his UNO coaching career.
Looks like I have some fun summer reading ahead.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH