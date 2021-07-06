Shatel: Time for Omaha Country Club and it's hills to take center stage

Somewhere just off Heartbreak Hill on 18 they should put a plaque commemorating the words of Colin Montgomerie, who in 2013 smiled when he said:

“I’m just thrilled that I don’t have any more bloody hills to climb for one more day. I was told that Nebraska was flat. They lied.”

Navigating Nebraska terrain is one thing. But the USGA brought back several tee boxes and added some teeth to the rough, and the greens are perfect. Translation: fast.

The legends of golf will be tested, just the way the USGA likes it. Martin, who produced the yardage books for the event, doubts that Kenny Perry’s winning 267 (minus-13) in 2013 will be approached.

“Two weeks ago I was out there and it was absolutely perfect,” Martin said. “What Eric (McPherson, course superintendent) has done has been great. The playing surface is perfect.

“It’s way better than it was in 2013. Then they were trying to keep the greens alive (because of the heat). I don’t think we’re going to have the heat this week. If that’s the case, they can keep them drier, firmer, faster.

“With the new tee boxes, it’s going to be much tougher than 2013.”

Enjoy the ride.