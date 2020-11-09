Shatel: Whether or not fans are allowed, some consistency would be nice

Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen told me on Monday that the school has worked with MECA officials since last summer and they came up with a good plan for a safe environment.

“The reality is, we’d rather be a little conservative and be safe, especially as the pandemic has expanded,” Rasmussen said. “We’re going to start with no fans and make sure that what we have put forth in theory does work. Then we hopefully will add fans.”

I know some folks want to get to the games, but the way the pandemic keeps picking up steam around here, I wouldn’t be in a hurry. No fans is the right call.

And yet, as I drive around Omaha and see parking lots full at restaurants and bars and stores, it seems that people are determined to live their lives.

The games will still be there one day, folks. Watching Big Ten football games, I haven’t even noticed the stadiums are empty.

OK, it could be that’s because most Big Ten games put me to sleep.

I saw the fans after Notre Dame’s thrilling win over No. 1-ranked Clemson on Saturday. All those students storming the field to engulf the players was a cringe-worthy moment.