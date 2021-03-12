Shatel: Why would Nebraska even consider dropping the Oklahoma game?

So what in the name of Keith Jackson were Moos and Frost thinking?

The timing of this game is not ideal. Oklahoma will be a top-five team next season, the last thing a rebuilding Nebraska needs to see.

I can’t help but wonder if this was also about that. But a beatdown by Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler wouldn’t compare to the beating NU would have taken for dropping this game.

That eighth home game might have been the end of the sellout streak, just on principle.

A little overdramatic?

Yes, there is a younger generation of Husker fans who have never heard of Barry Switzer. The game means nothing to them. This one’s for their parents.

But what Nebraska football do those younger fans know? The one that loses to Iowa and Wisconsin? Couldn’t beat Texas? The one that seems to complain about any little thing that goes against it?

This is exactly why you schedule a historic series. To teach history and honor tradition. All the stories, interviews and fuss will serve as a lesson to an important past.

Plain and simple, Nebraska’s tradition wouldn’t be what it is without the Oklahoma rivalry.