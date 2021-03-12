Shatel: Why would Nebraska even consider dropping the Oklahoma game?

Roll over, Bob Devaney. Tell Chuck Fairbanks the news.
Nebraska was back in punt formation. Turn off the lights on all that tradition. Board up the Heisman room. Put up a “Closed” sign on Memorial Stadium. Then fill up the old stadium with water and take up water polo.
Bill Moos and Scott Frost might as well have done that, if they were actually going to go through with the fiasco they considered.
But they reconsidered and called timeout. On Friday, Moos announced that Nebraska-Oklahoma, the Reunion Tour, will go on as scheduled next fall.
Smart move.
What a clown show.
On a Friday morning in the middle of March Madness, we diverted our attention to the Nebraska-Oklahoma football game.
It was reported that Nebraska was trying to find a home nonconference game to replace its long-awaited trip to Norman, Oklahoma, next September.
The story was credible enough that both Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione and football coach Lincoln Riley released statements saying, as far as OU was concerned, the game was still on.
While the flames of reaction heated up locally and nationally, Nebraska’s brass remained silent.
Several hours later, around 3 p.m., Moos finally released a statement saying the game was on. But he included an important admission.
Moos and Frost — any schedule moves are approved by the head coach — explored the possibility of adding an eighth home game to offset cost-cutting measures and help local merchants after a tough financial year in 2020.
First, those concerns are real — as real as the 51 athletic department workers who were furloughed last year but have since been brought back.
The pandemic hit hard. But things are tough all over in college athletics. Everyone is feeling it.
Nebraska, unlike many schools, has an athletic reserve fund filled with millions that could cover the difference between one home game and a trip to the past.
Nebraska has seven home games next fall. Oklahoma has six. Nebraska brings in about $7 million more annually than OU from its conference revenue package with the Big Ten.
And OU officials would never, ever have canceled this series.
Why would Moos and Frost?
On the 50th anniversary of the greatest moment in Nebraska football history, why would you go from honoring the past to turning your back to it? And after so much hot air flowed out of Memorial Stadium the last few years about a return to tradition and standards.
If there’s a sliver of truth to any of that, you don’t consider dropping the Oklahoma game.
Not Oklahoma.
I used to think the Sooners didn’t care as much. After all, they ended the annual series when the Big 12 was formed.
They wanted no part of playing Nebraska on top of Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.
But that was 1994, when Oklahoma was going through hard times and Nebraska was in the middle of a kicking-butt dynasty.
Nebraska officials and fans could not believe OU would do that. That move put Tom Osborne in a perpetual bad mood about the Big 12.
But that was Big 12 politics. Even after Texas cut in, Oklahoma and Nebraska were still best friends forever.
In 2008, a reunion of the 1971 “Game of the Century” was held at Owen Field before the NU-OU game. Almost all of the participants showed up. That reunion spawned talks between Osborne and Castiglione to set up the 2021-22 series.
Even Mr. Tone Deaf, former Nebraska A.D. Shawn Eichorst, understood the pull of this game. He approached OU on another series, now set for 2029-30.
The two old rivals live worlds apart today, but the anticipation for this renewal was building. What a way to come back from the pandemic.
So what in the name of Keith Jackson were Moos and Frost thinking?
The timing of this game is not ideal. Oklahoma will be a top-five team next season, the last thing a rebuilding Nebraska needs to see.
I can’t help but wonder if this was also about that. But a beatdown by Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler wouldn’t compare to the beating NU would have taken for dropping this game.
That eighth home game might have been the end of the sellout streak, just on principle.
A little overdramatic?
Yes, there is a younger generation of Husker fans who have never heard of Barry Switzer. The game means nothing to them. This one’s for their parents.
But what Nebraska football do those younger fans know? The one that loses to Iowa and Wisconsin? Couldn’t beat Texas? The one that seems to complain about any little thing that goes against it?
This is exactly why you schedule a historic series. To teach history and honor tradition. All the stories, interviews and fuss will serve as a lesson to an important past.
Plain and simple, Nebraska’s tradition wouldn’t be what it is without the Oklahoma rivalry.
Some of those annual November clashes were epic. Some were not. Sometimes the game sent Nebraska to the national championship. Sometimes back to the drawing board.
Every one of those games elevated Nebraska football. It shaped the Huskers’ image and created a national brand that, somehow, still remains today.
The chess matches challenged Big Red to chase greatness, to reach for untapped potential, pursue unmatched heights. Iowa and Wisconsin can't do that.
Oklahoma forced Osborne to change his philosophy, recruiting and offensive. Osborne wouldn’t be Osborne without the Sooners.
Without OU, neither Moos nor Frost would be at Nebraska, being paid handsomely to revive a standard that was set long ago with the help of the crimson and cream.
By abandoning this game, they would essentially be abandoning that pursuit. And many Husker fans would then ask, "what exactly are we doing here?"
Of course, some are saying that today.
How in the world could Moos and Frost not only consider this, but then let it get to the point where it gets leaked on the national stage? And then don’t respond for several hours?
See you on Sept. 18 in Norman, when the circus comes to town.