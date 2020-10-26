Shatel: Will Wisconsin have its starting QB against Nebraska? Does it matter?

Responding to a text, Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen said talks are still ongoing.

» There was another report last week that the Big East will begin its league season the first week of December. The plan apparently would be to get several Big East games in while students are home for break in December and January, then come back with more later in the winter.

That’s a good plan. If the Big Ten does the same, maybe we could have Creighton-Nebraska later in the year. I’ve always thought that would be a fun game over the Holiday Break.

» Okay, let’s take some questions from Twitter.

From Matt McGill: “If Mertz is out and (Jack) Coan is already out, does Wisconsin have enough scholarship quarterbacks on the roster to meet Big Ten requirements to play a game?"

I don’t know that the Big Ten has such roster requirements, but if it does, a pandemic would be a good time to waive them. Wisconsin’s next men up would be redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf and redshirt junior Danny Vanden Boom. As Chryst says, “They’re all good. We like them all.”

If the Badgers needed to, they could probably play with a running back out of the Wildcat all game.