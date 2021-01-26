Shatel: Wish Luke McCaffrey well, but lament the missed opportunity

Wave a fond farewell to Luke McCaffrey and wish him luck. He had to leave. And we have to say goodbye.
That’s really the story here, along with the initial regret that will be felt by the visionaries who conjured images of young McCaffrey dancing his way to glory like a wisp through the autumn wind. Perhaps even as Johnny Rodgers did generations ago.
That regret won’t last long. Soon we will turn our attention to the players at hand. And McCaffrey will be a memory, like Wan’Dale Robinson and all the others who leave to chase their dreams.
When it comes down to it, college football is still a game for young men and their dreams.
Scott Frost was hired to make dreams come true. In the case of McCaffrey, that apparently was not going to work out.
McCaffrey came to to Lincoln to play quarterback. Frost was all ears. Perhaps he had an image of seeing another magic man like McKenzie Milton. He saw a quarterback he could mold.
Even as McCaffrey leaves, Frost held true to the belief he could be a quarterback. We’ll never know if the coach was trying to keep the player around long enough to put him in his rightful position.
Receiver. Running back. Return specialist. Swiss Army knife.
That’s my opinion. Perhaps you share it, too. All I know is what I saw.
The Kid is a dynamic runner. In two years at NU, the majority of McCaffrey's highlights were going through defenses like “Hell on wheels,” as Mario Verduzco said.
That his quarterback coach referred to his legs as a strength perhaps spoke volumes.
McCaffrey played with incredible energy and a football sense — a family trait handed down from his NFL receiver father Ed. He knew where to find daylight. And ran toward the sun.
As a thrower, McCaffrey was serviceable. He rolled out and threw a touchdown dime to JD Spielman against Iowa in 2019.
He won the starting quarterback job against Penn State last fall. And while he did enough to win, it became apparent the following week against Illinois that his passing had limitations.
McCaffrey either wasn’t seeing receivers downfield or couldn’t get the ball there. Or both.
And that was a problem.
As much as Frost tried to sell that McCaffrey was the future at quarterback, that was going to be a future without a downfield passing game. And that was not going to work.
The majority of McCaffrey’s plays at quarterback seemed to be him catching the snap and taking off running.
That’s not much of an offense. Or a future.
Perhaps Frost and Verduzco could have developed McCaffrey into a serviceable quarterback who occasionally hit downfield. But is serviceable what you want? Not with dynamic football talent oozing out of his veins.
It will be interesting to see if McCaffrey finds a Power Five program to let him play quarterback. I’m skeptical. My scouting instincts have also been proven wrong many times.
At Nebraska, No. 7 eventually was going to have his arm twisted to become that Swiss Army knife.
And why wouldn’t you, right? Have you seen the kid?
Start him at receiver. Put him in the slot. Give him a pitch and let him find a hole. Line him up at running back. Put him back to return punts. Let your imagination be your guide.
Go back and watch the early drive at Ohio State. McCaffrey starts in the slot, shifts to lone running back, takes a pitch, gets to the left corner and down the sideline he goes for a huge gain.
That’s a McCaffrey who carves his Husker legend while providing ulcers to Big Ten defensive staffs.
But that’s not a McCaffrey playing quarterback.
His older brother Christian was that Swiss Army knife at Stanford and should have won the Heisman. Now he’s one of the top-paid running backs in the NFL.
Ed, the McCaffrey patriarch, won three Super Bowls with the 49ers and John Elway's Broncos as a sure-handed clutch receiver willing to make any play. Ed McCaffrey’s position on the field was football player.
Versatility is the key to longevity in football, not to mention NFL wealth.
But a young man must do what he must do. It’s a sibling thing, too. Luke has to forge his own path, and not take the running back position from his brother like a hand-me-down.
I wish him well. I constantly tell my own daughters to find their own passion and then follow it. No matter money or peer group. Well, money always helps. A father shouldn’t lie.
McCaffrey is moving on. Nebraska must also.
As I’ve written over the last three years, Frost’s offense has lacked playmakers and direction. Identity.
Now we may be seeing it take place. Bigger receivers, downhill throws that stretch the field and a downhill run game that opens space for quarterbacks mobile enough to take advantage.
Frost is evolving in a Big Ten football league that usually gets its way.
Perhaps McCaffrey and Robinson, being smart lads, could see their touches being diminished in such an offense.
As for Kade Warner and Will Farniok, they likely did not see their role in the immediate future. Warner was classy enough to be a captain and we will miss that mustache. You can never have enough style.
Young men following dreams. It’s always been that way in college football, but now the young men grow up chasing dreams as early as middle school and high school.
That’s how this generation rolls, and the NCAA transfer portal gives them a modern vehicle to ride in.
That makes it harder to build a program, but that’s why Frost gets paid the big bucks. Kids are gonna leave. Coaches are going to have misses. At some point there must be more hits than misses. The scoreboard always insists.