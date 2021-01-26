Shatel: Wish Luke McCaffrey well, but lament the missed opportunity

Wave a fond farewell to Luke McCaffrey and wish him luck. He had to leave. And we have to say goodbye.

That’s really the story here, along with the initial regret that will be felt by the visionaries who conjured images of young McCaffrey dancing his way to glory like a wisp through the autumn wind. Perhaps even as Johnny Rodgers did generations ago.

That regret won’t last long. Soon we will turn our attention to the players at hand. And McCaffrey will be a memory, like Wan’Dale Robinson and all the others who leave to chase their dreams.

When it comes down to it, college football is still a game for young men and their dreams.

Scott Frost was hired to make dreams come true. In the case of McCaffrey, that apparently was not going to work out.

McCaffrey came to to Lincoln to play quarterback. Frost was all ears. Perhaps he had an image of seeing another magic man like McKenzie Milton. He saw a quarterback he could mold.

Even as McCaffrey leaves, Frost held true to the belief he could be a quarterback. We’ll never know if the coach was trying to keep the player around long enough to put him in his rightful position.

Receiver. Running back. Return specialist. Swiss Army knife.