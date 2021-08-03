Shatel: With Frank Solich retiring, it's time to bring him back to Nebraska

First downs and second guesses:
Never fails. Go on vacation and the “stop the presses” bell never stops ringing.
Among the stories that broke last month was Frank Solich announcing his retirement from coaching.
Okay, now can we make it official?
Time to bring Frankie home.
Throw him a shindig. A toast in his honor. A standing ovation at Memorial Stadium. Give him a letter jacket. Heck, his old one probably still fits.
This isn’t about making old wrongs right, 18 years later. You can’t do it. Can’t erase what happened. Certainly can’t change what’s happened since.
Some call it the Solich Curse. You may not believe in curses but you better believe NU lost its way when Solich was fired. Lost its identity.
Rather than a curse, Solich represented a blessing. A loyal soldier who was handed a no-win proposition when he replaced Tom Osborne. And never complained.
Won a bunch, too.
Was he perfect? Heck no. But a lot of those things NU has been chasing for 18 years, it had under Solich.
Above all, you bring him back for one big reason.
It’s the right thing to do.
Here’s the perfect date: Nov. 6. Ohio State comes to Memorial Stadium. Solich is an Ohio native. Big scene. Lots of emotion. He could lead the team out of the tunnel.
It’s time.
» Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby was talking to Pac-12 Commish George Klavkoff on Tuesday. I assume it was to find out where to get a good fish taco.
Obviously the Big 12 would want to form an alliance with the Pac-12. But how does that benefit the Pac people?
For TV? What marquee match-ups would you get?
We’ll see what happens. But that ship may have sailed back in 2010.
» One of the big games in September is Iowa at Iowa State. But what happens to that game in the future?
If Iowa State isn’t in a power conference, do the Hawkeyes consider dropping the game?
Not if the Big Ten goes back to playing four non-conference games. Then there’s always room for that rivalry.
» I still think Kansas and Syracuse would be good fits for the Big Ten. Not to mention the Big East.
Question: Would Kansas consider dropping football if it meant it could join the Big East?
» Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg on the developments in the Big 12: “It’s a scary time in college athletics. I played in one conference (Big Eight) and coached in another (Big 12) conference. I hope everything works out well at my alma mater (Iowa State). It’s a scary time for a lot of schools.”
» Not sure if Mike Kemp wants to shed the interim tag and become athletic director, but many at UNO would welcome it. Kemp is connected and respected on campus and in the Mav booster community. In any case, Kemp’s presence as interim gives new chancellor Joanne Li ample time to find the right person.
» Creighton associate athletic director Mark Burgers — a former Jays golfer — has been a name bandied about by Jaybackers for years as successor to Bruce Rasmussen.
But there’s another internal candidate worth looking at: Adrian Dowell, who has been with CU athletics since 2014.
Dowell, who has led Creighton’s Athletic Development Office, also has worked as a major fund-raiser at West Virginia and worked for the NCAA on its Division I basketball staff.
» Kumar Rocker is a strange saga. He fell in last month’s MLB draft to 10th. Then the Mets begged off signing him, claiming he has health issues with his arm.
Why draft him then? Didn’t the Mets do any homework on his arm?
Rocker can’t pitch in the big leagues until after the 2022 draft. He’s not coming back to Vanderbilt, or the CWS, even with the temptation of Name, Image and Likeness riches.
Good luck, Kumar. Maybe a year off is in order.
» Speaking of strange sagas, Adalberto Mondesi is coming to the Omaha Storm Chasers to try to get his season jump-started.
He’ll be doing it on the same team as Bobby Witt Jr. Both are slotted to be shortstops in Kansas City.
Injuries have allowed Mondesi to play in only 10 major-league games this season. Will he get healthy? Will he be a Royal much longer? Will he get moved to the outfield?
Coming to a Werner Park near you.
» Every time I say I’ve lost interest in the Olympics, they pull me back.
USA Swimming crushed it. Man, we need the trials back. Need to see Caeleb Dressel and Lydia Jacoby and of course Katie Ledecky.
» Now my focus is on USA’s women’s volleyball, with Nebraska legend Jordan Larson, going for its first gold medal. Jordan Thompson is coming back off injury. Come on, ladies.
» You rock, Simone Biles. More of a role model than ever.
» One more and I’m outta here: During a hearing in the Texas legislature on Monday, legislator Charles Perry (a Texas Tech grad) said this to University of Texas president Jay Hartzell:
“If you’re as great and big as you think you are, you should have made the Big 12 as equal or better than the SEC and you didn’t do it.
“I kind of feel sorry for the SEC. Cousin Eddie’s coming home and he don’t leave until he’s wrecked the whole house.”
Call it Realignment Vacation.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH