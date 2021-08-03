Shatel: With Frank Solich retiring, it's time to bring him back to Nebraska

It’s the right thing to do.

Here’s the perfect date: Nov. 6. Ohio State comes to Memorial Stadium. Solich is an Ohio native. Big scene. Lots of emotion. He could lead the team out of the tunnel.

It’s time.

» Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby was talking to Pac-12 Commish George Klavkoff on Tuesday. I assume it was to find out where to get a good fish taco.

Obviously the Big 12 would want to form an alliance with the Pac-12. But how does that benefit the Pac people?

For TV? What marquee match-ups would you get?

We’ll see what happens. But that ship may have sailed back in 2010.

» One of the big games in September is Iowa at Iowa State. But what happens to that game in the future?

If Iowa State isn’t in a power conference, do the Hawkeyes consider dropping the game?

Not if the Big Ten goes back to playing four non-conference games. Then there’s always room for that rivalry.

» I still think Kansas and Syracuse would be good fits for the Big Ten. Not to mention the Big East.