Tom's Takes: A lesson on bonding in defeat — from Husker football and volleyball

» Farewell Tour: Last weekend was terrific. I hadn't been to Oklahoma in years and it was good to be back. Nebraska fans were everywhere and it was good to see that too. Great to drive down Lindsey Street again, up I-35 to OKC, hit Bricktown again.

But it was different. It wasn't the same. Memorial Stadium has grown so big I hardly recognized it. I went to a game at Bricktown Ballpark and it hasn't aged well, certainly didn't feel like all those Big 12 tournaments that were like magic.

The spots we used to frequent in Bricktown were gone. So were a lot of faces I used to see in the press box. I guess I expected to walk back into 1986 like some Twilight Zone episode. Sometimes you're the last to know.

But it struck me last weekend how that part of my life is over. And with OU going to the SEC, it felt like goodbye — to the Big Eight and to the Big 12.

I didn't even get to stop at Braum's on the way home. It was time to move on.

» Barf Bag: John Cook might be my favorite coach to listen to or interview. A big reason is his brutal honesty.

On Monday Cook said his team has played soft, and he had to get the "barf bag" out while re-watching Saturday's loss to Louisville.