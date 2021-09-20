Tom's Takes: A lesson on bonding in defeat — from Husker football and volleyball

Some quick thoughts from Tom Shatel coming out of Monday's press conference with Scott Frost, John Cook and Husker football players:
* * *
» Big Week: This feels like a crucial time in the season for Nebraska. How will they react to Saturday's loss?
So many people are pounding the "No Moral Victories" slogan. But it's okay to acknowledge there were good things, things that can be built on.
That doesn't mean the Huskers have arrived. But a team can't grow when it's beating itself up all the time. Accept the good and fix the bad. Perspective can be hard when you haven't done it. But it's necessary.
In that sense, I thought Nebraska players struck the right chord Monday. Not satisfied with playing OU close, but not with its head down either.
Garrett Nelson put it best when he defended kicker Connor Culp, saying the defense left three interceptions and four or five sacks on the table. Nelson went to Culp and said, "We have your back."
That's maturity. That's accountability. That's what Nebraska needs right now.
Victory is always the best evidence, but sometimes a game like that can show a team how good it can be. Sometimes you bond in defeat.
» Farewell Tour: Last weekend was terrific. I hadn't been to Oklahoma in years and it was good to be back. Nebraska fans were everywhere and it was good to see that too. Great to drive down Lindsey Street again, up I-35 to OKC, hit Bricktown again.
But it was different. It wasn't the same. Memorial Stadium has grown so big I hardly recognized it. I went to a game at Bricktown Ballpark and it hasn't aged well, certainly didn't feel like all those Big 12 tournaments that were like magic.
The spots we used to frequent in Bricktown were gone. So were a lot of faces I used to see in the press box. I guess I expected to walk back into 1986 like some Twilight Zone episode. Sometimes you're the last to know.
But it struck me last weekend how that part of my life is over. And with OU going to the SEC, it felt like goodbye — to the Big Eight and to the Big 12.
I didn't even get to stop at Braum's on the way home. It was time to move on.
» Barf Bag: John Cook might be my favorite coach to listen to or interview. A big reason is his brutal honesty.
On Monday Cook said his team has played soft, and he had to get the "barf bag" out while re-watching Saturday's loss to Louisville.
When you've won that many national championships, you can say that. But here's a coach that knows his players and has a strong bond with them. We used to call it tough love.
Cook had another line: "Men win to bond, and women bond to win."
I'm always learning something with Cook. What I learned Monday is there's a lot of volleyball still to be played and a lot of growing and bonding for the Huskers to do.
And the coach will always give us an accurate update on their progress.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH