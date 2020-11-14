Tom's Takes: Any win is big for Nebraska. But this one felt especially big

World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel shares his quick thoughts on the Huskers' 30-23 victory against Penn State.

* * *

1. That's a huge win for Scott Frost and his team. Any win is big. But after jumping to a big lead early, Nebraska watched Penn State storm back. If there had been 90,000 fans in the stadium, they would have been saying, "How are they going to lose this one?" They didn't, thanks to a defense that made a ton of plays all day and had back-to-back red-zone stops at the end to preserve the win. That's a big mental win.

2. Luke McCaffrey started and looked pretty good overall. The offense seemed a little limited, there still isn't a downfield passing game and the play-calling got conservative at times. Maybe Frost will turn McCaffrey and the offense loose next week. The Zavier Betts touchdown on the jet sweep pass was a thing of beauty. McCaffrey got the W and that's the bottom line for a quarterback.

3. For the first time in forever — 1961? — Nebraska took the west sidelines. What an interesting move, apparently so Nebraska could have its back to the press box, where visiting coaches could read their signs or signals. The story goes that Devaney changed it up in 1962 and look what happened. Who knows?