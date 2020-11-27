Tom's Takes: At least Nebraska wasn't overpowered by Iowa

World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel shares his quick thoughts on the Huskers' 26-20 loss to Iowa.

* * *

1. The physicality gap has been closed. Two years ago, Scott Frost got a rude awakening in Iowa power. Last year, Nebraska closed the gap up front considerably. On Friday, the Huskers held their own. Iowa got its share in the run game but that didn't happen until the second half. And even then, Iowa was forced to kick field goals. The difference in this game was mistakes by Nebraska, not the Huskers getting pushed around. Those days appear to be over.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

2. Maybe Adrian Martinez is the future at quarterback. Maybe it's Luke McCaffrey. The present appears to be both. Frost used a rotation of both quarterbacks on Friday, starting with Martinez, who found his passing touch after being benched the last two games. Then McCaffrey would come in. It was confusing. Martinez seemed to play well enough to regain the starting spot but I wouldn't be surprised to see Frost continue to use both. It may keep defenses off balance and both quarterbacks on their toes. Will it win games? Stay tuned.