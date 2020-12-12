Tom's Takes: This Husker loss is on Scott Frost the playcaller

World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel shares his quick thoughts on the Huskers' 24-17 loss to Minnesota.

* * *

1. Another slow start. This one is on Scott Frost the playcaller. Minnesota's defense ranks 111th in the country in stopping the run allowing 215.6 yards per game. Their roster has been depleted by COVID-19 cases. They hadn't played in three weeks. Why come out throwing the ball? You lose yards on the first play when the backward pass is dropped. Luke McCaffrey is brought in to throw two passes, neither are close and one is intercepted. Clearly Martinez was not throwing well, for whatever reason. Seemed like a good day to run.

2. I have nothing left to say about targeting. The rule is fine and may have been the right call here Saturday. The punishment is ridiculous. There's no reason to eject the player from the game unless it's an absolute blatant attempt to injure someone. Cam Taylor-Britt was nowhere near that. The punishment should at least be based on levels of the penalty. It should have been changed a long time ago. Not sure why we still have it.