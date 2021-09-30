 Skip to main content
After back-and-forth second half, Nebraska soccer earns draw with Michigan State
SOCCER

After back-and-forth second half, Nebraska soccer earns draw with Michigan State

  • Updated
LINCOLN — Nebraska and Michigan State ended in a draw after playing a back-and-forth second half.

The teams combined for three goals in a 10-minute span as the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Haley Peterson scored her first collegiate goal with 12:35 left in the first half as her shot deflected off the Michigan State keeper and into the net.

Nebraska kept the 1-0 lead until the Spartans scored in the 62nd minute. But six minutes later, Schwarz scored off assists from Peterson and Sarah Weber. Michigan State answered four minutes later.

Nebraska had a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal.

The Huskers will play at Northwestern at 1 p.m. Sunday.

