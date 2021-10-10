Despite outshooting Michigan, Nebraska soccer falls to the Wolverines

LINCOLN — Nebraska outshot Michigan 21-10, but the Wolverines made the most of their opportunities in a 3-2 win over the Huskers on Sunday.

Michigan scored twice in a four-minute span to take a 2-1 halftime lead, then it added another goal early in the second half.

Nebraska pulled within 3-2 on Eleanor Dale's fifth goal of the season with 5:49 left, but the Huskers couldn't tie the match.

Abbey Schwarz assisted on Dale's goal and also scored NU's goal in the first half. Sarah Weber attempted four of NU's 13 shots on goal as Michigan's Hillary Beall finished with nine saves.

Nebraska will play Iowa at Hibner Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.​