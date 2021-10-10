 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Despite outshooting Michigan, Nebraska soccer falls to the Wolverines
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Despite outshooting Michigan, Nebraska soccer falls to the Wolverines

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the head coaches of Nebraska Athletics.

LINCOLN — Nebraska outshot Michigan 21-10, but the Wolverines made the most of their opportunities in a 3-2 win over the Huskers on Sunday.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Michigan scored twice in a four-minute span to take a 2-1 halftime lead, then it added another goal early in the second half.

Nebraska pulled within 3-2 on Eleanor Dale's fifth goal of the season with 5:49 left, but the Huskers couldn't tie the match.

Abbey Schwarz assisted on Dale's goal and also scored NU's goal in the first half. Sarah Weber attempted four of NU's 13 shots on goal as Michigan's Hillary Beall finished with nine saves.

Nebraska will play Iowa at Hibner Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert